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Inspect parallel jobs directly on the build canvas

Parallel steps previously appeared as a single node on the build canvas, with individual jobs shown in a separate panel. Now you can expand them in place to see each job’s status, hover for timing details, and open its log.

An expanded parallel Browser tests step showing 12 shards, with shard 8 failed and eleven passed

Like matrix steps, failed parallel steps now start expanded and focus on failed jobs. Click show all to reveal the remaining jobs.

A failed parallel step showing only shard 8 and an “11 hidden, show all” footer

Open a build that uses a parallel step and switch to Canvas to explore its jobs.

Chris

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