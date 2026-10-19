Inspect matrix jobs directly on the build canvas
Matrix steps previously appeared as a single node on the build canvas, with individual jobs shown in a separate panel. Now you can expand them in place to see each job's status and duration, and navigate directly to the job.
Similar to group steps, failed matrix steps now start expanded and focus on failed jobs. Click show all to reveal the remaining combinations.
Open a build that uses a matrix step and switch to Canvas to explore its jobs.
Chris
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