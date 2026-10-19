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  5. Inspect matrix jobs directly on the build canvas

Inspect matrix jobs directly on the build canvas

Matrix steps previously appeared as a single node on the build canvas, with individual jobs shown in a separate panel. Now you can expand them in place to see each job's status and duration, and navigate directly to the job.

An expanded matrix showing 12 Linux and macOS jobs across Node.js 22, 24, and 26, with Chrome and Firefox

Similar to group steps, failed matrix steps now start expanded and focus on failed jobs. Click show all to reveal the remaining combinations.

A failed matrix showing only the macOS, Node.js 24, Firefox job and an “11 hidden, show all” footer

Open a build that uses a matrix step and switch to Canvas to explore its jobs.

Chris

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