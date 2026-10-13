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  5. Keep your focus on failures within group steps on the build canvas

Keep your focus on failures within group steps on the build canvas

Failed groups on the build canvas now put more focus on child steps that need your attention. When a group is failing or has finished with failures, expanding it shows only its failed steps.

An expanded E2E tests group showing only the failed Checkout flow step and an “8 hidden, show all” footer

Click show all to reveal the hidden steps. Collapse and reopen the group to focus on failures again. State filters, such as Passed, still reveal matching steps.

Chris

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