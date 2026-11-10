Hosted agents are now available on Windows and Linux ARM64

Your Windows and Linux ARM64 builds can now run on Buildkite alongside your Linux AMD64 and macOS builds, with no build machines of your own to manage. Windows is in public preview, and both platforms are available on Trial, Pro, and Enterprise plans.

Windows

.NET applications and Windows desktop software can now build on Windows hosted agents, with no Windows servers to patch or scale. Docker Engine is installed, so Windows container builds can move over too.

Linux ARM64

Arm64 binaries and container images can now build on Linux ARM64 hosted agents alongside your Linux AMD64 jobs, with no ARM instances to keep running. For multi-architecture images, pair the two queues so each architecture builds on its own machine, or on Enterprise plans, send the build to remote Docker builders, which build each architecture natively.

Bring your GitHub Actions workflows

GitHub Actions workflows can keep runs-on: windows-latest or ubuntu-24.04-arm when you run them on Buildkite through GitHub Actions compatibility. Those jobs land on your windows-medium and linux-arm64-medium queues automatically, and runner labels from other CI runner providers work too. If a workflow needs a queue your cluster doesn't have yet, the import links you straight to adding it.

Get started

New organizations start with hosted queues for every platform in their default cluster, Windows and Linux ARM64 included. For an existing cluster, open its Queues page and choose New Queue → Add recommended queues, then pick the Windows and Linux ARM64 queues you need and create them together.

Your existing queues and default queue stay unchanged. Learn more about adding recommended queues.

Windows is in public preview, so tell us what your Windows builds need at support@buildkite.com.