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Trace propagation across triggered builds

Agent spans across your multi-pipeline workflows can now share a single OpenTelemetry trace without contacting Support to enable propagation. Buildkite automatically passes trace context from a parent build to builds it triggers. This also works for internal trigger chains without externally supplied trace context.

HTTP traceparent header acceptance and Buildkite control-plane trace joining remain available on request.

To get started, configure an enabled OpenTelemetry notification service covering the relevant pipelines and enable tracing on your agents. Follow the trace propagation setup guide to connect agent spans across your triggered builds.

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