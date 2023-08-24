  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Blog

13 minute read

How Uber halved monorepo build times with Buildkite

Discover how Uber uses dynamic CI pipelines, containerization, and queuing to improve developer productivity and code quality at scale with Buildkite.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton
Jenkins logo in a bunch of puzzle pieces

9 minute read

Can Jenkins scale in the era of AI-assisted development?

Struggling to scale Jenkins as more code gets created with AI/ML tools? Learn how teams ship high volumes of code quickly with Buildkite.

Headshot of Daniel OakleyHeadshot of Michael Belton

Daniel Oakley and Michael Belton

7 minute read

How to lower costs while scaling your CI/CD: Use Spot Instances

Costs increasing? Running more CI/CD pipelines every week? Read on to learn how to reduce costs while keeping the same power.

Headshot of Daniel Oakley

Daniel Oakley
Terminated AWS Spot Instance passing a file to a new running Spot Instance

7 minute read

Retrying CI/CD steps when Spot Instances terminate

AWS Spot Instances lower cloud costs, but also stop at any time. Bring them into your CI infrastructure without sacrificing pipeline efficiency.

Headshot of Daniel Oakley

Daniel Oakley

6 minute read

How Rippling reduced CI/CD costs by 50% with AWS Spot Instances

Spot Instances can help you reduce costs, but require careful management. Discover the challenges and solutions Rippling found when migrating.

Headshot of Michael Belton

Michael Belton

18 minute read

Continuous Integration for Monorepos

We'll compare monorepo with multi-repo CI, look at real-world examples, examine the benefits and challenges, and provide strategies to future proof your monorepo's CI.

Headshot of Daniel Ring

Daniel Ring

7 minute read

Best practices for running CI/CD on Kubernetes

Key things to consider in the quest to bring all the performance, flexibility, and cost benefits of Kubernetes to your CI/CD.

Headshot of Peter BuckleyHeadshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Peter Buckley and Mel Kaulfuss

17 minute read

Best Practices for Terraform CI/CD

Learn how to ensure your Terraform projects are collaborative, scalable, secure, and resilient by managing them in shared CI/CD pipelines.

Headshot of Daniel RingHeadshot of Mel Kaulfuss

Daniel Ring and Mel Kaulfuss

11 minute read

CI/CD best practices

Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.

Headshot of Mike Morgan

Mike Morgan

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started Contact us
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
Privacy policy Terms of service