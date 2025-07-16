Traditional CI/CD tools can cause frustrating problems that hold back your engineering team. Slow builds, configuration headaches, and scaling constraints have become an accepted part of the development workflow, but they don’t have to be.

We’ve seen hundreds of teams achieve dramatic improvements in their CI/CD performance by moving to Buildkite, and our expert team has helped many of them through successful migrations.

Today, we're excited to announce Buildkite’s Migration Services — a specialized team that offers hands-on support and deep expertise to help you successfully move from Jenkins, CircleCI, Github Actions or other CI/CD platforms to Buildkite. This new service is specifically designed to make your transition smooth, efficient, and tailored to your organization's unique needs.

What makes our approach different?

Every platform has unique patterns and workarounds that teams have built over time. Simply converting configurations without understanding these nuances often recreates the same problems on a new platform.

Our approach is to make targeted recommendations for performance improvements using Buildkite's architecture, ensuring you get maximum performance gains from day one.

Our team will work with yours to translate your custom build scripts, deployment processes, and third-party integrations, and even create custom plugins or helper scripts when needed. We work with your existing setup and deliver Buildkite-ready configurations without requiring access to your infrastructure (although repository access does help us move faster).

Our straightforward process is designed to move as quickly as your team would like. We offer step-by-step assistance to help you switch with confidence:

Discovery Call: Comprehensive walkthrough of your current CI/CD setup to understand your unique environment, pain points, and migration goals. Proposal: Scope document with cost proposal with timelines tailored to your specific migration complexity. Direct Line to Support: Dedicated Slack channel for direct access to our migration experts throughout the project. Pipeline Translation & Architecture Guidance: Optimize existing pipelines for Buildkite while providing architecture recommendations for peak performance. Implementation & Iteration : Ongoing support through live sessions and async communication until your pipelines are running smoothly. Completion & Long-term Support: 12 months of premium support access to ensure continued peak performance.

Flexible migration options

We understand that every team has different migration needs and preferences. Whether you want full-service support or prefer a guided approach, we are set up to accommodate your needs.

Full-Service Migration: Complete end-to-end migration with pipeline optimization, architecture guidance, and implementation support.

Guidance-Only: Strategic advice and troubleshooting while your team handles implementation.

Ready to Transform Your CI/CD Experience?

If your current CI/CD setup is holding back your engineering team, it's time to explore what's possible with Buildkite. Our Migration Services team has successfully guided platform transitions, turning migrations into performance upgrades that deliver lasting competitive advantages.

Learn more about the process for Buildkite’s Migration Services here.