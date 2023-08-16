Learn from industry standards in our collection of best practice guidance. The articles cover various topics, from Kubernetes and Terraform to compliance and monorepos.
10 minute read
Being agile means flexibility. Let’s discuss engineering techniques for your team, using the Agile Manifesto as a guide.
Daniel Oakley
10 minute read
Learn how to protect your pipelines and infrastructure. Create and enforce security boundaries to prevent unsafe actions by your pipelines and agents.
Daniel Oakley
18 minute read
We'll compare monorepo with multi-repo CI, look at real-world examples, examine the benefits and challenges, and provide strategies to future proof your monorepo's CI.
Daniel Ring
15 minute read
Some of the most highly-scaled & sophisticated dev teams, with every conceivable combination of tooling & methodology have monorepos. Learn how to scale your monorepo CI.
Mike Morgan
7 minute read
Key things to consider in the quest to bring all the performance, flexibility, and cost benefits of Kubernetes to your CI/CD.
Peter Buckley and Mel Kaulfuss
10 minute read
Consider how security, compliance & governance might seamlessly work in CI/CD, and strike the right balance between efficiency and security.
Mel Kaulfuss
17 minute read
Learn how to ensure your Terraform projects are collaborative, scalable, secure, and resilient by managing them in shared CI/CD pipelines.
Daniel Ring and Mel Kaulfuss
11 minute read
Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.
Mike Morgan
