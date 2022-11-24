  1. Resources
Best Practices for Terraform CI/CD

Learn how to ensure your Terraform projects are collaborative, scalable, secure, and resilient by managing them in shared CI/CD pipelines.

Daniel Ring and Mel Kaulfuss
Getting started with Kubernetes and Buildkite: A bubbly trip in the clouds

Learn how to use the new Kubernetes (k8s) stack to deploy Buildkite agents to any cloud, including using kind, AKS, EKS, and GKE.

Peter Buckley

CI/CD best practices

Creating a CI/CD pipeline is only the first step. Optimizing it is the real journey, but there are best practices anyone can follow to improve their CI/CD maturity.

Mike Morgan

Applying SRE Principles to CI/CD

Slow, unreliable CI/CD? Learn how to use SLOs, SLIs, and Error Budgets to maintain focus, prioritize effort, and rebuild developer trust in CI/CD.

Mel Kaulfuss

Extending Buildkite with plugins: HashiCorp Vault

Learn how to customize and extend Buildkite CI/CD pipelines using plugins. We'll look at how to manage secrets in pipelines with HashiCorp Vault.

Michael Belton

Buildkite or Jenkins: Choosing the right tool for you

A detailed comparison of Buildkite & Jenkins, understand how Buildkite improves on many of Jenkins' great features with added flexibility, & control.

Michael Belton

Signed Git commits with Sigstore, Gitsign and OIDC

James Healy

Reproducible Machine Learning with Buildkite

Andy MacKinlay

Ephemeral macOS builds with Buildkite, Nix, and Tailscale

Luc Perkins

Unifying the Buildkite experience, visually

Buzz

Buildkite presents: The Unblock '22 wrap-up.

Unblock '22 Recap

Laci Texter

DevOps Talks Singapore wrap up

Mel Kaulfuss

