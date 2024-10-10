Join us for an exclusive partner roadshow event with AWS, where we delve into how software delivery is transforming to support // AI-assisted coding in the Generative AI era.
AI-assisted coding can enable faster, more efficient software development – allowing engineers to focus on innovation.
However, traditional software delivery systems can’t scale to support the additional load. Discover how leading companies are tackling this challenge and achieving breakthroughs in software delivery at scale.
This event will provide insights into emerging trends, real-world use cases, and practical strategies to harness the power of GenAI, ensuring your teams stay ahead in an evolving digital landscape.
10 October 2024
5:00pm - 8:00pm
AWS Office525 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USARoom SFO28
Food and beverage will be served
Stay awhile and listen
Matt Walker
Director of Solution Architects
When it comes to professional skills, Matt has the uncanny ability to translate customer technical requirements towards larger business goals and the value a platform provides.
At Contentful, Matt was instrumental in helping customers leverage the platform to achieve both technical and business goals (often times making customers look good to their management teams). Now at Buildkite, Matt is building out our Solution Architect function to make sure we're crafting the best delivery systems at scale for our customers.
He has experience as a developer, professional services engineer, solution engineer, and product manager. Matt hails from Oregon in the Pacific Northwest of the US where he spends equal time hiking the trails and playing DDR 🕺. Matt's superpower is that he can juggle both bowling pins 🎳 and customer needs with equal alacrity.
Andrea Friio
Principal Partners Solution Architect
Andrea Friio has many years of expertise in AI/ML, Generative AI, and Cloud Computing. Currently serving as the Principal Partners Solution Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Andrea is committed to driving the adoption of AWS AI/ML services, including Generative AI.
His experience extends to various domains, including Contact Centers, Customer Engagement, and Cloud Infrastructure. Before joining AWS, Andrea played a pivotal role at Genesys, leading the global Technical Sales Team. His innovative work has earned him several patents, particularly in the areas of Customer Experience, AI, and ML. Andrea's educational background includes a MS degree in Electrical & Computer Science Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.
He is recognized as a visionary leader, a mentor, and a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technologies. Andrea remains a hands-on technologist, continuing to write code and engage deeply with technology.
Seats are limited, don't miss out!