Buildkite Meetup, 6 Mar 2025
San Francisco, CA

Strategies for Efficient Scaling:
Detecting and Solving Developer Bottlenecks as you Scale

Join us for an exclusive Buildkite meetup with surprise special guests, brought to you together with Oso. Unlock developer productivity by effectively managing scale across several key areas and hear from team leaders who excel at putting plans into practice.

During this session we'll learn and discuss things like:

  • Early warning signs that tools/processes won't scale
  • How to identify bottlenecks before they become critical
  • Frameworks for deciding when to refactor vs replace
  • Real examples of scaling challenges and solutions
Mar
6

Strategies for Efficient Scaling: Panel Discussion

6 March 2025

5:30pm - 8:30pm

1 Hotel

8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA

Food and beverages provided, as well as unique swag giveaways

Your panel for the night

Moderator

Spriha Tucker

Spriha Tucker

Field CTO, Buildkite

We are thrilled to welcome our moderator for the evening, Spriha Tucker, Field CTO at Buildkite. Previously, she co-founded Aviator.co, a suite of productivity-enhancing bots designed for developers, focused on source control, build, and testing systems. Spriha's mission is to provide developers with tools that minimize headaches and eliminate grunt work, ensuring smooth workflows for teams of all sizes and codebases.

With experience at both startups and major tech companies like Google and Microsoft, Spriha is the ideal person to spark engaging discussions and ask the questions everyone is eager to explore!

Special guest speakers

Ben Poland Photo

Ben Poland

Staff Platform Engineer

Company Logo

Ben is a Staff Platform Engineer at Faire (ex BlackBerry), currently focused on CI/CD and Developer Productivity.

He has over 15 years of experience spanning virtual and cloud infrastructure, DevOps, DevEx, and lots more. He lives in Waterloo (Canada) with his wife, 2 sons (7 and 9), and their black shih-poo (15).

Charity Majors Photo

Charity Majors

Co-founder and CTO

Company Logo

Charity Majors is the co-founder and CTO of honeycomb.io. She pioneered the concept of modern Observability, drawing on her years of experience building and managing massive distributed systems at Parse (acquired by Facebook), Facebook, and Linden Lab building Second Life.

She is the co-author of Observability Engineering and Database Reliability Engineering (O’Reilly). She loves free speech, free software and single malt scotch.

Loic Houssier Photo

Loic Houssier

VP Engineering

Company Logo

Loic leads Engineering at Superhuman, crafting the product designed to help people achieve inbox zero and experience the joy of a truly productive workflow.

He’s passionate about efficient processes and leveraging technology to optimize how we work. Outside of work, he enjoys reading, gardening, and exploring the outdoors with his wife and 3 kids.

Speaker №4

Announcing soon

Curious, aren’t we?

Check back soon for the final reveal!

