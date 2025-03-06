Spriha Tucker

Field CTO, Buildkite

We are thrilled to welcome our moderator for the evening, Spriha Tucker, Field CTO at Buildkite. Previously, she co-founded Aviator.co, a suite of productivity-enhancing bots designed for developers, focused on source control, build, and testing systems. Spriha's mission is to provide developers with tools that minimize headaches and eliminate grunt work, ensuring smooth workflows for teams of all sizes and codebases.

With experience at both startups and major tech companies like Google and Microsoft, Spriha is the ideal person to spark engaging discussions and ask the questions everyone is eager to explore!