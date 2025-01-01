AI Dev Tools: Adoption Strategies and Real-World Impact Scale

Join us for an exclusive Buildkite meetup with surprise special guests, brought to you together with Oso. A panel discussion on how platform teams are adopting AI tools and evolving their role.
AI-powered developer tools are reshaping how engineering teams build, test, and ship software—but what does that mean for platform engineering? In this panel discussion, hosted in partnership with Oso, we’ll explore how platform teams are evaluating and adopting AI tools, the real-world impact they’re seeing, and the shifts underway in team responsibilities and developer workflows.
Our panel of engineering leaders will share success stories and cautionary tales from early adopters, unpack what developers actually want from AI integrations, and discuss the evolving role of platform engineering in enabling responsible, scalable adoption of these technologies. We’ll also dive into practical use cases—like AI-assisted CI/CD pipelines, security automation, and intelligent incident response—and how they’re already influencing release cycles and deployment patterns.
TBC
5:30pm - 8:30pm
1 Hotel8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Food and beverages provided, as well as unique swag giveaways
Moderator
Field CTO, Buildkite
Spriha Tucker is Field CTO at Buildkite. She previously co-founded Aviator.co (a devtools-for-monorepos company), and worked at Google on a number of developer-facing products including Search ads APIs, Android dev tools, Fuchsia OS etc. At Buildkite, she also runs the Elevator Group, an invite-only vetted community of engineering leaders who come together to exchange insights across the industry. She's passionate about bringing both technical depth and engaging discourse to conversations around dev-productivity topics.
Register for our newsletter for upcoming events.