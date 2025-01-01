AI Dev Tools: Adoption Strategies and Real-World Impact Scale

AI-powered developer tools are reshaping how engineering teams build, test, and ship software—but what does that mean for platform engineering? In this panel discussion, hosted in partnership with Oso, we’ll explore how platform teams are evaluating and adopting AI tools, the real-world impact they’re seeing, and the shifts underway in team responsibilities and developer workflows.

Our panel of engineering leaders will share success stories and cautionary tales from early adopters, unpack what developers actually want from AI integrations, and discuss the evolving role of platform engineering in enabling responsible, scalable adoption of these technologies. We’ll also dive into practical use cases—like AI-assisted CI/CD pipelines, security automation, and intelligent incident response—and how they’re already influencing release cycles and deployment patterns.