10-11 Nov, 2025 Georgia WCC, Atlanta

Buildkite is at BazelCon, and we’re excited to show you how we unleash Bazel at scale. Stop by Booth #6 to see how world-class teams use Buildkite to remove CI/CD bottlenecks and get the most from their Bazel investment.

Whether you’re after a live demo, keen to dive deep into scaling strategies, or just want to chat shop, we’re here for it. And of course, we’ve brought along some exclusive Buildkite swag—don’t leave without grabbing yours.