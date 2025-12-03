Buildkite is back at AWS re:Invent and we’re excited to meet you in person. Join us at our booth, connect with the team, or come along to our happy hour. We'll also be giving away some exclusive Buildkite swag.
Stop by our booth at this AWS re:Invent and meet members of our product, engineering and sales teams.
We’re inviting customers to connect directly with our senior leaders for a candid conversation about where our products — and the industry — are headed.
Or if you'd rather rock up with questions, see a demo, or banter over programming languages, we'll be available at our booth.
Where to find us
We’re teaming up with our friends at Honeycomb , Oso , Tailscale and Pulumi to bring you back to the roaring ‘20s.
Join us at 1923 Prohibition Bar, a speakeasy style venue where we’ll be serving up craft cocktails and gourmet bites.
3 December 2025
7:00pm - 10:00pm
1923 Prohibition Bar, The Venetian3377 Las Vegas Blvd S 2510 M, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
