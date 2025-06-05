AWS Summit Sydney Logo
4-5 June, 2025
Sydney, NSW

Buildkite at AWS Summit Sydney

Join Buildkite at AWS Summit Sydney! Learn how we enable accelerating software delivery for global leaders such as Canva, Anthropic, Slack, Block, Pinterest, Retool, Instacart, Doordash, Airbnb, Wesfarmers, NIB, and more.

Meet with technical experts and talk about the future of build automation, testing and package management integrated through AWS offerings.

Enter to win!

We are giving away 5x Playdate handheld video game consoles — more info coming soon!

Playdate photo
Ken Thompson on stage at an event

Hear from Ken Thompson, VP of Proudct

Optimizing Build Times with Best Practices from the World's Top Unicorns

Ken Thompson Avatar

Ken Thompson

VP of Product

Buildkite Logo

Delivery speed is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge, but how do leading software companies like Uber, Shopify, and Elastic consistently reduce build times and boost developer productivity? In this session, Ken will share best practices directly from the world’s top unicorns. Learn how to optimize pipelines by targeting your 90th-percentile slowest jobs, eliminating flaky tests, leveraging dependency caching, and co-locating artifacts with build agents.

Keep the happiness flowing

Join us for happy hour

JUNE
5

Wednesday 4 June

6:30pm - 8:30pm

Pumphouse Sydney ↗

17 Little Pier St, Darling Harbour NSW 2000

We’re teaming up with our friends at Tailscale , Pulumi , and Lucid and we'd love to have you there!

Join us in the heart of Darling Square at Pumphouse Bar & Restaurant, serving a huge array of craft beers, wines and cocktails all in a cavernous turn-of-the-century building.

Co-hosted with our friends

Tailscale Logo Pulumi Logo Lucid Logo
Ken Thompson on stage at an event

Register