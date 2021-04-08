White Paper: Keys to Optimizing CI in Cloud Environments

What are the most important considerations when choosing a CI/CD solution?

SaaS solutions provide a lot of up front convenience, but often at the expence of some of the control and security provided by on-premsises solutions. Buildkite has always endeavored to strike a balance between those extremes. By providing a SaaS platform, we take on the maintenance overhead of orchestrating and scaling your CI workflows. By providing a self-hosted agent, you have full control over where your builds run, and your code never has to leave your servers.

We recently published a white paper, authored by Intellyx CMO and Principal analyst Jason English, outlining some of the benefits and drawbacks to various continuous integraiton approaches. In Valet or Self-Park? Keys to Optimizing CI for Cloud Environments, Jason discusses how to measure the cost and benefits of adopting various CI practices in the cloud, and the strategies organizations have used to hybridize their approach.

We hope you enjoy giving this whitepaper a read. To get hands-on with Buildkite, be sure to start a trial today!