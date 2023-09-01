Break free from constraints and optimize your CI/CD to work how you want. Get the freedom and control you’re missing with Buildkite Pipeline’s flexible building blocks and hybrid architecture.
We’ll sing it from the rooftops if need be: CI/CD is faster, safer, and cheaper when you control the compute.
Buildkite pioneered the hybrid approach to CI/CD—separating a SaaS control panel and self-hosted runners. You set up the runners (agents) on your infrastructure, on-premises or in the cloud. Buildkite manages the control panel, dispatching work as it appears.
You own the build environment and configure the agents running there, so you can fine-tune them to suit your needs—speed, cost, risk reduction, it’s up to you.
Monitor, control, and visualize all your pipelines in one place with Buildkite’s intuitive web app. Take action from metrics that show the health and performance of your pipelines.
Dedicate more and faster agents to pipelines with heavy workloads. Use smaller, cheaper agents for less important tasks.
Don’t get caught out by unexpected errors in an environment you can’t see or control. Run your tests in an environment matching production.
Spend your time customizing the build environment, not keeping the controller running. That’s where your team shines.
Continue tweaking your setup with thoughtful tools and guides as you scale. Because the best version of your setup today will be different in a year from now, but Buildkite supports both.
There’s no black box, no unknown magic, and no infrastructure you can’t tinker with.
Retrieve data and update Buildkite’s control panel through REST, GraphQL, and webhooks.
With all the cloud resources in the world, why wait for a build to begin?
By giving you full control over the build environment and runners, you decide how fast you want your builds to run. Buildkite keeps things flexible and extensible so that platform limitations won't block your performance goals.
Eliminate excessive network costs and underutilized, expensive, and inefficient compute.
Act on insights from Buildkite to improve build times, agent availability, and wait times.
Experiment with changes locally before updating the pipeline for others.
Don’t write thousands of lines of YAML to account for every possible condition. Create a maintainable system that only uploads necessary steps for each run—no more wasted cycles.
You control the number of agents available for a pipeline. Keep a pool ready to go, or spin up as needed, and customize the time between work appearing and work starting.
Run agents in parallel, prioritize certain tasks to always run first, create concurrency groups, and use dependencies to eliminate unnecessary waiting. There’s an approach for every scale.
You can’t leak sensitive data when you don’t have access to it—and Buildkite never does.
Pipelines run in your build environment on agents you configure, all within your security perimeter. The agents access your source code, run builds, and report the results to Buildkite. Buildkite never needs access to your source code, secrets, or internal systems. You can even check out the agent code yourself—it’s open source.
Deeply integrated lifecycle hooks let you restrict the build environment and what agents can do. For full enterprise-grade security, adopt a zero-trust posture.
With Buildkite’s hybrid architecture, security is baked in. You’re always in control.
Protect your data by integrating SSO. Set boundaries at any level—organization, team, pipeline, user—to ensure people can access what they need, and no more.
We don’t think you should be giving out your deploy secrets. Keep them in a best-in-class secret management tool, then access them in your build environment through direct integrations. Secrets don’t go through Buildkite.
Don’t open your firewall for us to pull information from your systems. We don’t need it. And you don’t need us to have it. Instead, use our extensive APIs and Webhooks to build the integrations you need to fit your tools and workflows. Or use an integration from our plugin ecosystem.