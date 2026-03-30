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Pipette

Hex.pm CI License

Declarative Buildkite pipeline generation for monorepos, written in Elixir.

Define your CI pipeline with a declarative DSL powered by Spark — scope-based change detection, branch policies, commit message targeting, dependency graphs, and dynamic group generation. Compile-time validation catches misconfigured scopes, missing dependencies, and label conflicts before your pipeline runs.

Features

  • Scope-based activation — map file globs to named scopes; only groups whose scope matches changed files will run
  • Branch policies — run all groups on main, restrict to specific scopes on release branches, use file-based detection elsewhere
  • Commit message targeting[ci:api] or [ci:api/test] in commit messages to run specific groups/steps
  • Dependency propagation — groups that depends_on an active group are pulled in automatically; scopeless groups activate when any dependency is active
  • Force activation — environment variables like FORCE_DEPLOY=true bypass scope detection to activate specific groups
  • Dynamic groupsextra_groups callback to generate groups at runtime (e.g. discovering packages in a directory)
  • Branch-scoped groupsonly: "main" restricts groups to specific branches
  • Trigger steps — fire downstream Buildkite pipelines when conditions are met
  • Compile-time validation — Spark verifiers catch scope ref errors, dependency cycles, and label collisions at compile time
  • YAML output — generates valid Buildkite pipeline YAML via ymlr

Quick Start

Define a pipeline module:

defmodule MyApp.Pipeline do
  use Pipette.DSL

  branch("main", scopes: :all, disable: [:targeting])

  scope(:api_code, files: ["apps/api/**", "mix.exs"])
  scope(:web_code, files: ["apps/web/**", "package.json"])
  scope(:infra_code, files: ["infra/**"], exclude: ["**/*.md"])

  ignore(["docs/**", "*.md"])

  group :api do
    label(":elixir: API")
    scope(:api_code)
    step(:test, label: "Test", command: "mix test", timeout_in_minutes: 15)
    step(:lint, label: "Lint", command: "mix credo", timeout_in_minutes: 10)
  end

  group :web do
    label(":react: Web")
    scope(:web_code)
    step(:test, label: "Test", command: "pnpm test", timeout_in_minutes: 15)
    step(:lint, label: "Lint", command: "pnpm lint", timeout_in_minutes: 10)
  end

  group :deploy do
    label(":rocket: Deploy")
    depends_on([:api, :web])
    only("main")
    step(:push, label: "Push", command: "./deploy.sh")
  end
end

Create a pipeline script at .buildkite/pipeline.exs:

Mix.install([{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}])
Pipette.run(MyApp.Pipeline)

Wire it into your .buildkite/pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - label: ":pipeline: Generate"
    command: elixir .buildkite/pipeline.exs

Installation

Add pipette to your mix.exs dependencies:

def deps do
  [{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}]
end

Or use Mix.install in standalone pipeline scripts (no project required):

Mix.install([{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}])

How It Works

pipeline.exs
    |
    v
Spark DSL compile
    |
    v
+-------------------+
| Validate config   |  scope refs, dep refs, cycles, labels (compile-time verifiers)
+-------------------+
    |
    v
+-------------------+
| Build context     |  BUILDKITE_BRANCH, BUILDKITE_MESSAGE, etc.
+-------------------+
    |
    v
+-------------------+
| Detect changes    |  git diff --name-only <base>
+-------------------+
    |
    v
+-------------------+
| Activation engine |
|                   |
| 1. Branch policy  |  main -> all groups, release/* -> specific scopes
| 2. Targeting      |  [ci:api] in commit message or CI_TARGET env
| 3. Scope matching |  changed files -> fired scopes -> active groups
| 4. Force groups   |  FORCE_DEPLOY=true -> [:web, :deploy]
| 5. Pull deps      |  :deploy depends_on :web -> pull :web in
| 6. only filter    |  :deploy only: "main" -> skip on feature branches
| 7. Step filter    |  [ci:api/test] -> only run the :test step
+-------------------+
    |
    v
+-------------------+
| Serialize YAML    |  groups, steps, triggers -> Buildkite YAML
+-------------------+
    |
    v
buildkite-agent pipeline upload

The activation engine runs through these phases in order. Each phase narrows (or expands) the set of active groups. The final set is serialized to YAML and uploaded to Buildkite.

Pipeline Definition

Pipette.Pipeline

Top-level configuration struct. Built automatically from use Pipette.DSL declarations via Pipette.Info.to_pipeline/1.

FieldTypeDescription
branches[Branch.t()]Branch policies controlling activation behavior
scopes[Scope.t()]File-to-scope mappings
groups[Group.t()]Step groups (the units of activation)
triggers[Trigger.t()]Downstream pipeline triggers
ignore[String.t()]Glob patterns for files that should not activate anything
envmap() | nilPipeline-level environment variables
secrets[String.t()] | nilSecret names to inject
cachekeyword() | nilCache configuration
force_activate%{String.t() => [atom()] | :all}Env var -> groups to force-activate

Pipette.Branch

Branch policy controlling how activation works on matching branches.

FieldTypeDescription
patternString.t()Branch glob pattern (e.g. "main", "release/*")
scopes:all | [atom()] | nil:all runs everything; a list restricts to named scopes; nil uses file detection
disable[atom()] | nilFeatures to disable (e.g. [:targeting])

Pipette.Scope

Maps file patterns to a named scope.

FieldTypeDescription
nameatom()Unique scope identifier
files[String.t()]Glob patterns that trigger this scope
exclude[String.t()] | nilGlob patterns to exclude from matching
activates:all | nilWhen :all, any match activates every group

Pipette.Group

A group of Buildkite steps. Groups are the unit of activation — when a scope fires, its bound group runs.

FieldTypeDescription
nameatom()Unique group identifier
labelString.t() | nilDisplay label in Buildkite UI
scopeatom() | nilScope that activates this group
depends_onatom() | [atom()] | nilGroups this group depends on
onlyString.t() | [String.t()] | nilBranch pattern(s) restricting this group
steps[Step.t()]Command steps in this group

Pipette.Step

A single Buildkite command step.

FieldTypeDescription
nameatom()Unique identifier within the group
labelString.t()Display label in Buildkite UI
commandString.t() | [String.t()]Shell command(s) to run
timeout_in_minutespos_integer() | nilStep timeout
depends_onatom() | {atom(), atom()} | list()Step-level dependencies
envmap() | nilStep environment variables
agentsmap() | nilAgent targeting rules
pluginslist() | nilBuildkite plugins
retrymap() | nilRetry configuration
parallelismpos_integer() | nilParallel job count
soft_failboolean() | list() | nilSoft fail configuration
artifact_pathsString.t() | [String.t()] | nilArtifact upload paths

See Pipette.Step module docs for the full list of fields.

Pipette.Trigger

Fires a downstream Buildkite pipeline.

FieldTypeDescription
nameatom()Unique trigger identifier
labelString.t() | nilDisplay label
pipelineString.t()Slug of the pipeline to trigger
depends_onatom() | [atom()] | nilGroups that must complete first
onlyString.t() | [String.t()] | nilBranch filter
buildmap() | nilBuild parameters to pass
asyncboolean() | nilDon’t wait for the triggered build

Buildkite Plugin

This repository doubles as a Buildkite plugin. Instead of adding pipette to a Mix project, you can use the plugin directly in your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - tommeier/pipette#v0.4.7:
          pipeline: .buildkite/pipeline.exs

The plugin runs elixir <pipeline> — your pipeline script should use Mix.install to pull in the pipette dependency:

# .buildkite/pipeline.exs
Mix.install([{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}])

defmodule MyApp.Pipeline do
  use Pipette.DSL

  # ... your pipeline definition
end

Pipette.run(MyApp.Pipeline)

Requires Elixir to be installed on the Buildkite agent (or use a Docker-based agent with Elixir available).

Targeting

Targeting lets developers manually select which groups and steps to run, bypassing file-based scope detection.

Commit message syntax

Prefix your commit message with [ci:<targets>]:

[ci:api] Fix login bug            # run only the :api group
[ci:api,web] Update shared types  # run :api and :web groups
[ci:api/test] Fix flaky test      # run only the :test step in :api

CI_TARGET environment variable

Set CI_TARGET on the build (same syntax without brackets):

CI_TARGET=api             # run only :api
CI_TARGET=api/test        # run only :api :test step
CI_TARGET=api,web         # run :api and :web

Commit message targets take precedence over CI_TARGET.

Disabling targeting

On branches where you want to run everything (like main), disable targeting in the branch policy:

branch("main", scopes: :all, disable: [:targeting])

See the Targeting guide for more details.

Force Activation

Force-activate groups via environment variables, bypassing scope detection and only branch filters:

force_activate(%{"FORCE_DEPLOY" => [:web, :deploy], "FORCE_ALL" => :all})

When FORCE_DEPLOY=true is set on the build, the :web and :deploy groups are activated regardless of which files changed or which branch you’re on.

Dependencies are still pulled in — if :deploy depends on :web, both will run.

Dynamic Groups

For monorepos with dynamic package discovery, use the extra_groups option:

Pipette.run(MyApp.Pipeline,
  extra_groups: fn _ctx, _changed_files ->
    "packages"
    |> File.ls!()
    |> Enum.filter(&File.dir?(Path.join("packages", &1)))
    |> Enum.map(fn pkg ->
      %Pipette.Group{
        name: String.to_atom(pkg),
        label: ":package: #{pkg}",
        key: pkg,
        steps: [
          %Pipette.Step{
            name: :test,
            label: "Test",
            command: "cd packages/#{pkg} && mix test",
            key: "#{pkg}-test"
          }
        ]
      }
    end)
  end
)

Note: Extra groups are constructed as plain structs since they’re generated at runtime, outside the compile-time DSL.

See the Dynamic Groups guide for more details.

Testing Your Pipeline

Use Pipette.generate/2 in your tests to verify activation logic without uploading to Buildkite:

defmodule MyApp.PipelineTest do
  use ExUnit.Case

  test "API changes activate only the API group" do
    {:ok, yaml} = Pipette.generate(MyApp.Pipeline,
      env: %{
        "BUILDKITE_BRANCH" => "feature/login",
        "BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH" => "main",
        "BUILDKITE_COMMIT" => "abc123",
        "BUILDKITE_MESSAGE" => "Add login endpoint"
      },
      changed_files: ["apps/api/lib/user.ex"]
    )

    assert yaml =~ "api"
    refute yaml =~ "web"
  end

  test "docs-only changes produce no pipeline" do
    assert :noop = Pipette.generate(MyApp.Pipeline,
      env: %{
        "BUILDKITE_BRANCH" => "docs/update",
        "BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH" => "main",
        "BUILDKITE_COMMIT" => "abc123",
        "BUILDKITE_MESSAGE" => "Update docs"
      },
      changed_files: ["docs/guide.md", "README.md"]
    )
  end
end

See the Testing guide for more patterns.

License

MIT - see LICENSE.

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The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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