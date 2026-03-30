Pipette
Declarative Buildkite pipeline generation for monorepos, written in Elixir.
Define your CI pipeline with a declarative DSL powered by Spark — scope-based change detection, branch policies, commit message targeting, dependency graphs, and dynamic group generation. Compile-time validation catches misconfigured scopes, missing dependencies, and label conflicts before your pipeline runs.
Features
- Scope-based activation — map file globs to named scopes; only groups whose scope matches changed files will run
- Branch policies — run all groups on
main, restrict to specific scopes on release branches, use file-based detection elsewhere
- Commit message targeting —
[ci:api]or
[ci:api/test]in commit messages to run specific groups/steps
- Dependency propagation — groups that
depends_onan active group are pulled in automatically; scopeless groups activate when any dependency is active
- Force activation — environment variables like
FORCE_DEPLOY=truebypass scope detection to activate specific groups
- Dynamic groups —
extra_groupscallback to generate groups at runtime (e.g. discovering packages in a directory)
- Branch-scoped groups —
only: "main"restricts groups to specific branches
- Trigger steps — fire downstream Buildkite pipelines when conditions are met
- Compile-time validation — Spark verifiers catch scope ref errors, dependency cycles, and label collisions at compile time
- YAML output — generates valid Buildkite pipeline YAML via
ymlr
Quick Start
Define a pipeline module:
defmodule MyApp.Pipeline do
use Pipette.DSL
branch("main", scopes: :all, disable: [:targeting])
scope(:api_code, files: ["apps/api/**", "mix.exs"])
scope(:web_code, files: ["apps/web/**", "package.json"])
scope(:infra_code, files: ["infra/**"], exclude: ["**/*.md"])
ignore(["docs/**", "*.md"])
group :api do
label(":elixir: API")
scope(:api_code)
step(:test, label: "Test", command: "mix test", timeout_in_minutes: 15)
step(:lint, label: "Lint", command: "mix credo", timeout_in_minutes: 10)
end
group :web do
label(":react: Web")
scope(:web_code)
step(:test, label: "Test", command: "pnpm test", timeout_in_minutes: 15)
step(:lint, label: "Lint", command: "pnpm lint", timeout_in_minutes: 10)
end
group :deploy do
label(":rocket: Deploy")
depends_on([:api, :web])
only("main")
step(:push, label: "Push", command: "./deploy.sh")
end
end
Create a pipeline script at
.buildkite/pipeline.exs:
Mix.install([{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}])
Pipette.run(MyApp.Pipeline)
Wire it into your
.buildkite/pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: ":pipeline: Generate"
command: elixir .buildkite/pipeline.exs
Installation
Add
pipette to your
mix.exs dependencies:
def deps do
[{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}]
end
Or use
Mix.install in standalone pipeline scripts (no project required):
Mix.install([{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}])
How It Works
pipeline.exs
|
v
Spark DSL compile
|
v
+-------------------+
| Validate config | scope refs, dep refs, cycles, labels (compile-time verifiers)
+-------------------+
|
v
+-------------------+
| Build context | BUILDKITE_BRANCH, BUILDKITE_MESSAGE, etc.
+-------------------+
|
v
+-------------------+
| Detect changes | git diff --name-only <base>
+-------------------+
|
v
+-------------------+
| Activation engine |
| |
| 1. Branch policy | main -> all groups, release/* -> specific scopes
| 2. Targeting | [ci:api] in commit message or CI_TARGET env
| 3. Scope matching | changed files -> fired scopes -> active groups
| 4. Force groups | FORCE_DEPLOY=true -> [:web, :deploy]
| 5. Pull deps | :deploy depends_on :web -> pull :web in
| 6. only filter | :deploy only: "main" -> skip on feature branches
| 7. Step filter | [ci:api/test] -> only run the :test step
+-------------------+
|
v
+-------------------+
| Serialize YAML | groups, steps, triggers -> Buildkite YAML
+-------------------+
|
v
buildkite-agent pipeline upload
The activation engine runs through these phases in order. Each phase narrows (or expands) the set of active groups. The final set is serialized to YAML and uploaded to Buildkite.
Pipeline Definition
Pipette.Pipeline
Top-level configuration struct. Built automatically from
use Pipette.DSL declarations via
Pipette.Info.to_pipeline/1.
|Field
|Type
|Description
branches
[Branch.t()]
|Branch policies controlling activation behavior
scopes
[Scope.t()]
|File-to-scope mappings
groups
[Group.t()]
|Step groups (the units of activation)
triggers
[Trigger.t()]
|Downstream pipeline triggers
ignore
[String.t()]
|Glob patterns for files that should not activate anything
env
map() | nil
|Pipeline-level environment variables
secrets
[String.t()] | nil
|Secret names to inject
cache
keyword() | nil
|Cache configuration
force_activate
%{String.t() => [atom()] | :all}
|Env var -> groups to force-activate
Pipette.Branch
Branch policy controlling how activation works on matching branches.
|Field
|Type
|Description
pattern
String.t()
|Branch glob pattern (e.g.
"main",
"release/*")
scopes
:all | [atom()] | nil
:all runs everything; a list restricts to named scopes;
nil uses file detection
disable
[atom()] | nil
|Features to disable (e.g.
[:targeting])
Pipette.Scope
Maps file patterns to a named scope.
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
atom()
|Unique scope identifier
files
[String.t()]
|Glob patterns that trigger this scope
exclude
[String.t()] | nil
|Glob patterns to exclude from matching
activates
:all | nil
|When
:all, any match activates every group
Pipette.Group
A group of Buildkite steps. Groups are the unit of activation — when a scope fires, its bound group runs.
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
atom()
|Unique group identifier
label
String.t() | nil
|Display label in Buildkite UI
scope
atom() | nil
|Scope that activates this group
depends_on
atom() | [atom()] | nil
|Groups this group depends on
only
String.t() | [String.t()] | nil
|Branch pattern(s) restricting this group
steps
[Step.t()]
|Command steps in this group
Pipette.Step
A single Buildkite command step.
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
atom()
|Unique identifier within the group
label
String.t()
|Display label in Buildkite UI
command
String.t() | [String.t()]
|Shell command(s) to run
timeout_in_minutes
pos_integer() | nil
|Step timeout
depends_on
atom() | {atom(), atom()} | list()
|Step-level dependencies
env
map() | nil
|Step environment variables
agents
map() | nil
|Agent targeting rules
plugins
list() | nil
|Buildkite plugins
retry
map() | nil
|Retry configuration
parallelism
pos_integer() | nil
|Parallel job count
soft_fail
boolean() | list() | nil
|Soft fail configuration
artifact_paths
String.t() | [String.t()] | nil
|Artifact upload paths
See
Pipette.Step module docs for the full list of fields.
Pipette.Trigger
Fires a downstream Buildkite pipeline.
|Field
|Type
|Description
name
atom()
|Unique trigger identifier
label
String.t() | nil
|Display label
pipeline
String.t()
|Slug of the pipeline to trigger
depends_on
atom() | [atom()] | nil
|Groups that must complete first
only
String.t() | [String.t()] | nil
|Branch filter
build
map() | nil
|Build parameters to pass
async
boolean() | nil
|Don’t wait for the triggered build
Buildkite Plugin
This repository doubles as a Buildkite plugin. Instead of adding
pipette to a Mix project, you can use the plugin directly in your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- plugins:
- tommeier/pipette#v0.4.7:
pipeline: .buildkite/pipeline.exs
The plugin runs
elixir <pipeline> — your pipeline script should use
Mix.install to pull in the
pipette dependency:
# .buildkite/pipeline.exs
Mix.install([{:buildkite_pipette, "~> 0.4"}])
defmodule MyApp.Pipeline do
use Pipette.DSL
# ... your pipeline definition
end
Pipette.run(MyApp.Pipeline)
Requires Elixir to be installed on the Buildkite agent (or use a Docker-based agent with Elixir available).
Targeting
Targeting lets developers manually select which groups and steps to run, bypassing file-based scope detection.
Commit message syntax
Prefix your commit message with
[ci:<targets>]:
[ci:api] Fix login bug # run only the :api group
[ci:api,web] Update shared types # run :api and :web groups
[ci:api/test] Fix flaky test # run only the :test step in :api
CI_TARGET environment variable
Set
CI_TARGET on the build (same syntax without brackets):
CI_TARGET=api # run only :api
CI_TARGET=api/test # run only :api :test step
CI_TARGET=api,web # run :api and :web
Commit message targets take precedence over
CI_TARGET.
Disabling targeting
On branches where you want to run everything (like
main), disable targeting in the branch policy:
branch("main", scopes: :all, disable: [:targeting])
See the Targeting guide for more details.
Force Activation
Force-activate groups via environment variables, bypassing scope detection and
only branch filters:
force_activate(%{"FORCE_DEPLOY" => [:web, :deploy], "FORCE_ALL" => :all})
When
FORCE_DEPLOY=true is set on the build, the
:web and
:deploy groups are activated regardless of which files changed or which branch you’re on.
Dependencies are still pulled in — if
:deploy depends on
:web, both will run.
Dynamic Groups
For monorepos with dynamic package discovery, use the
extra_groups option:
Pipette.run(MyApp.Pipeline,
extra_groups: fn _ctx, _changed_files ->
"packages"
|> File.ls!()
|> Enum.filter(&File.dir?(Path.join("packages", &1)))
|> Enum.map(fn pkg ->
%Pipette.Group{
name: String.to_atom(pkg),
label: ":package: #{pkg}",
key: pkg,
steps: [
%Pipette.Step{
name: :test,
label: "Test",
command: "cd packages/#{pkg} && mix test",
key: "#{pkg}-test"
}
]
}
end)
end
)
Note: Extra groups are constructed as plain structs since they’re generated at runtime, outside the compile-time DSL.
See the Dynamic Groups guide for more details.
Testing Your Pipeline
Use
Pipette.generate/2 in your tests to verify activation logic without uploading to Buildkite:
defmodule MyApp.PipelineTest do
use ExUnit.Case
test "API changes activate only the API group" do
{:ok, yaml} = Pipette.generate(MyApp.Pipeline,
env: %{
"BUILDKITE_BRANCH" => "feature/login",
"BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH" => "main",
"BUILDKITE_COMMIT" => "abc123",
"BUILDKITE_MESSAGE" => "Add login endpoint"
},
changed_files: ["apps/api/lib/user.ex"]
)
assert yaml =~ "api"
refute yaml =~ "web"
end
test "docs-only changes produce no pipeline" do
assert :noop = Pipette.generate(MyApp.Pipeline,
env: %{
"BUILDKITE_BRANCH" => "docs/update",
"BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH" => "main",
"BUILDKITE_COMMIT" => "abc123",
"BUILDKITE_MESSAGE" => "Update docs"
},
changed_files: ["docs/guide.md", "README.md"]
)
end
end
See the Testing guide for more patterns.
License
MIT - see LICENSE.