codeclimate-test-reporter-buildkite-plugin

Build status

A BuildKite plugin

https://buildkite.com/docs/agent/plugins

to report coverage with the Code Climate test reporter

https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter

Plugin can handle single, parallel and multiple test suites.

Also see: https://docs.codeclimate.com/docs/configuring-test-coverage

Usage:

This plugin will download build artifact(s) generated by a previous step, compile and report to Code Climate.

steps:
  - label: ":codeclimate: Report coverage"
    plugins:
      - jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
          artifact: "coverage/.resultset.json"
          input_type: simplecov
          prefix: /app
    env:
      CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID:

Parallel tests

If you are running parallel builds you’ll probably want to create uniquely named artifacts. That can be done by renaming the .resultset.json file after your tests have run:

mv -v coverage/.resultset.json coverage/.resultset${BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB}.json

Multiple test suites

If your repository has more than one test suite you’ll need to format each artifact (coverage file) before the result can be summed and reported to codeclimate.

To do this you’ll need to configure multiple steps persisting the formated codeclimate compatable configuration files as artifacts between steps.

This is best shown via an example;

  - label: ":rails: Tests"
    key: "rails-tests"
    command: "rails db:test:prepare && rails test"
    env:
      RUBY_OPT: "-W:deprecated"
    depends_on:
      - "build-base"
    plugins:
      - docker-compose#v3.7.0:
          run: base
          config: .buildkite/docker-compose.yml
          volumes:
            - "./coverage:/app/coverage"
    artifact_paths:
      - "coverage/**/*"

  - label: ":codeclimate: Format Rails Coverage"
    key: "codeclimate-format-rails-report"
    plugins:
      - jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
          artifact: "coverage/coverage.json"
          input_type: simplecov
          prefix: /app
          report: false
          file_prefix: "codeclimate.rails"
    depends_on:
      - "rails-tests"
    artifact_paths:
      - "coverage/codeclimate.**"

  - label: ":react: Tests"
    key: "react-tests"
    command: "yarn test"
    depends_on:
      - "build-base"
    plugins:
      - docker-compose#v3.7.0:
          run: base
          config: .buildkite/docker-compose.yml
          volumes:
            - "./coverage:/app/coverage"
    artifact_paths:
      - "coverage/**/*"

  - label: ":codeclimate: Format React Coverage"
    key: "codeclimate-format-react-report"
    plugins:
      - jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
          artifact: "coverage/lcov.info"
          input_type: lcov
          prefix: /app
          report: false
          file_prefix: "codeclimate.react"
    depends_on:
      - "react-tests"
    artifact_paths:
      - "coverage/codeclimate.**"

  - label: ":codeclimate: Report coverage"
    key: "codeclimate-coverage-report"
    plugins:
      - jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
          artifact: "coverage/codeclimate**"
          format: false
    env:
      CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID:
    depends_on:
      - "codeclimate-format-rails-report"
      - "codeclimate-format-react-report"

Configuration

artifact (required)

Passed through as the [COVERAGE FILE] argument to

https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md

Example: coverage/.resultset.json

Would be the artifact path uploaded by a previous step. Use a wildcard for multiple artifacts

Example: coverage/.resultset*.json

input_type (required)

Passed through to the —input-type option of

https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md

Example: simplecov

prefix (optional)

Passed through to the —prefix option of

https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md

Example: /app

If the coverage was generated from a Docker container, prefix would be the Dockerfile WORKDIR.

version (optional)

The preferred version of the test reporter to download. Defaults to latest.

Example: 0.10.4

Must be a valid release version from https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/releases

parts (optional)

Passed through to the —parts option of

https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-sum-coverage.1.md

If you expect multiple partial coverage artifacts, set this value to enforce a check. If not set the plugin will proceed with any/all provided parts.

Example: 2

debug (optional)

Set to true to enable cc-test-reporter —debug flag

Example: true

install (optional, default true)

Controls if the cc-test-reporter binary should be installed. Set to false if the cc-test-reporter binary is already available.

Example: false

download (optional, default true)

Controls if the buildkite-agent should download artifacts.

Example: false

format (optional, default true)

Controls if formatting of artifacts should be performed. Set to false when wanting to upload artifacts formatted in a previous step.

Example: false

report (optional, default true)

Controls if coverage reporting to codeclimate should be performed. Set to false when needing to parse multiple test suites for later upload.

Example: false

file_prefix (optional, default codeclimate)

Controls the name outputs files formatted by the codeclimate test reporter. Required to stop artifact names clashing when processing multiple test suites.

add_prefix (optional)

Controls the prefix to add to file paths in coverage payloads, to make them match the project’s directory structure.

Passed through to the —add-prefix option of

https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md

CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID (required)

The CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID environment variable must be configured.

Development

shellcheck

To run the shellcheck, run

docker compose run --rm shellcheck hooks/*

Linting

To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter, run

docker compose run --rm lint

Testing

To run the Buildkite Plugin Tester, run

docker compose run --rm tests

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

License

MIT

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

