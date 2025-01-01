codeclimate-test-reporter-buildkite-plugin
A BuildKite plugin
https://buildkite.com/docs/agent/plugins
to report coverage with the Code Climate test reporter
https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter
Plugin can handle single, parallel and multiple test suites.
Also see: https://docs.codeclimate.com/docs/configuring-test-coverage
Usage:
This plugin will download build artifact(s) generated by a previous step, compile and report to Code Climate.
steps:
- label: ":codeclimate: Report coverage"
plugins:
- jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
artifact: "coverage/.resultset.json"
input_type: simplecov
prefix: /app
env:
CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID:
Parallel tests
If you are running parallel builds you’ll probably want to create uniquely
named artifacts. That can be done by renaming the
.resultset.json file
after your tests have run:
mv -v coverage/.resultset.json coverage/.resultset${BUILDKITE_PARALLEL_JOB}.json
Multiple test suites
If your repository has more than one test suite you’ll need to format each artifact (coverage file) before the result can be summed and reported to codeclimate.
To do this you’ll need to configure multiple steps persisting the formated codeclimate compatable configuration files as artifacts between steps.
This is best shown via an example;
- label: ":rails: Tests"
key: "rails-tests"
command: "rails db:test:prepare && rails test"
env:
RUBY_OPT: "-W:deprecated"
depends_on:
- "build-base"
plugins:
- docker-compose#v3.7.0:
run: base
config: .buildkite/docker-compose.yml
volumes:
- "./coverage:/app/coverage"
artifact_paths:
- "coverage/**/*"
- label: ":codeclimate: Format Rails Coverage"
key: "codeclimate-format-rails-report"
plugins:
- jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
artifact: "coverage/coverage.json"
input_type: simplecov
prefix: /app
report: false
file_prefix: "codeclimate.rails"
depends_on:
- "rails-tests"
artifact_paths:
- "coverage/codeclimate.**"
- label: ":react: Tests"
key: "react-tests"
command: "yarn test"
depends_on:
- "build-base"
plugins:
- docker-compose#v3.7.0:
run: base
config: .buildkite/docker-compose.yml
volumes:
- "./coverage:/app/coverage"
artifact_paths:
- "coverage/**/*"
- label: ":codeclimate: Format React Coverage"
key: "codeclimate-format-react-report"
plugins:
- jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
artifact: "coverage/lcov.info"
input_type: lcov
prefix: /app
report: false
file_prefix: "codeclimate.react"
depends_on:
- "react-tests"
artifact_paths:
- "coverage/codeclimate.**"
- label: ":codeclimate: Report coverage"
key: "codeclimate-coverage-report"
plugins:
- jobready/codeclimate-test-reporter#v2.4:
artifact: "coverage/codeclimate**"
format: false
env:
CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID:
depends_on:
- "codeclimate-format-rails-report"
- "codeclimate-format-react-report"
Configuration
artifact (required)
Passed through as the
[COVERAGE FILE] argument to
https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md
Example:
coverage/.resultset.json
Would be the artifact path uploaded by a previous step. Use a wildcard for multiple artifacts
Example:
coverage/.resultset*.json
input_type (required)
Passed through to the —input-type option of
https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md
Example:
simplecov
prefix (optional)
Passed through to the —prefix option of
https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md
Example:
/app
If the coverage was generated from a Docker container, prefix would be the Dockerfile
WORKDIR.
version (optional)
The preferred version of the test reporter to download. Defaults to
latest.
Example:
0.10.4
Must be a valid release version from https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/releases
parts (optional)
Passed through to the —parts option of
https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-sum-coverage.1.md
If you expect multiple partial coverage artifacts, set this value to enforce a check. If not set the plugin will proceed with any/all provided parts.
Example:
2
debug (optional)
Set to true to enable cc-test-reporter —debug flag
Example:
true
install (optional, default
true)
Controls if the cc-test-reporter binary should be installed. Set to false if the cc-test-reporter binary is already available.
Example:
false
download (optional, default
true)
Controls if the buildkite-agent should download artifacts.
Example:
false
format (optional, default
true)
Controls if formatting of artifacts should be performed. Set to false when wanting to upload artifacts formatted in a previous step.
Example:
false
report (optional, default
true)
Controls if coverage reporting to codeclimate should be performed. Set to false when needing to parse multiple test suites for later upload.
Example:
false
file_prefix (optional, default
codeclimate)
Controls the name outputs files formatted by the codeclimate test reporter. Required to stop artifact names clashing when processing multiple test suites.
add_prefix (optional)
Controls the prefix to add to file paths in coverage payloads, to make them match the project’s directory structure.
Passed through to the —add-prefix option of
https://github.com/codeclimate/test-reporter/blob/master/man/cc-test-reporter-format-coverage.1.md
CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID (required)
The
CC_TEST_REPORTER_ID environment variable must be configured.
Development
shellcheck
To run the shellcheck, run
docker compose run --rm shellcheck hooks/*
Linting
To run the Buildkite Plugin Linter, run
docker compose run --rm lint
Testing
To run the Buildkite Plugin Tester, run
docker compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request
License
MIT