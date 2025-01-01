Test Summary Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that adds a single annotation for all your test failures using buildkite-agent annotate.
Supported formats:
- JUnit
- Checkstyle
- TAP^
- Plain text files with one failure per line
^ Current TAP support is fairly limited. If you have an example TAP file that is not being interpreted correctly, feel free to open an issue or pull request.
Example
Upload test results as artifacts using any supported format. If you include the
$BUILDKITE_JOB_ID in the path,
a link to the build will be included in the annotation.
Some examples:
steps:
- label: rspec
command: rspec
parallelism: 10
# With spec_helper.rb:
# RSpec.configure do |config|
# config.add_formatter('RspecJunitFormatter', "artifacts/rspec-#{ENV['BUILDKITE_JOB_ID']}.xml")
# end
artifact_paths: "artifacts/*"
- label: eslint
command: yarn run eslint -f checkstyle -o artifacts/eslint.xml
artifact_paths: "artifacts/*"
- label: ava
command: bash -c "yarn --silent test --tap > artifacts/ava.tap"
artifact_paths: "artifacts/*"
- label: rubocop
# The emacs format is plain text with one failure per line
command: rubocop -f emacs -o artifacts/rubocop.txt
artifact_paths: "artifacts/*"
Wait for all the tests to finish:
- wait: ~
continue_on_failure: true
Add a build step using the test-summary plugin:
- label: annotate
plugins:
- bugcrowd/test-summary#v1.11.0:
inputs:
- label: rspec
artifact_path: artifacts/rspec*
type: junit
- label: eslint
artifact_path: artifacts/eslint.xml
type: checkstyle
- label: ava
artifact_path: artifacts/ava.tap
type: tap
- label: rubocop
artifact_path: artifacts/rubocop.txt
type: oneline
formatter:
type: details
context: test-summary
See buildkite annotation of all the failures. There are some example annotations included below.
Configuration
Inputs
The plugin takes a list of input sources. Each input source has:
label:the name used in the heading to identify the test group.
artifact_path:a glob used to download one or more artifacts.
type:one of
junit,
checkstyle,
tapor
oneline.
encoding:The file encoding to use. Defaults to
UTF-8.
strip_colors:Remove ANSI color escape sequences. Defaults to
false.
crop:(
onelinetype only) Number of lines to crop from the start and end of the file, to get around default headers and footers. Eg:
crop:
start: 3
end: 2
job_id_regex:Ruby regular expression to extract the
job_idfrom the artifact path. It must contain a named capture with the name
job_id. Defaults to
(?<job_id>[0-9a-f]{8}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[0-9a-f]{4}-[0-9a-f]{12}).
Junit specific options:
summary:Customise how the summary is generated. Includes:
format:A ruby format string for converting the junit xml attributes into a summary. All attributes are available in
<element>.<attr-name>format.
details_regex:A ruby regular expression, run over the body text of each failure. Any named captures generated by this regex will be available to the format string. This is useful if some information is only available in the contents of the failure. Eg:
-
summary:
format: '%{testsuites.name}: %{testsuite.name}: %{testcase.classname}: %{failure.message}%{error.message}'
summary:
format: '%{location}: %{testcase.name}'
details_regex: '(?<location>\S+:\d+)'
message:Set this to false if the failure
messageattribute is not worth showing in the annotation. Defaults to
true.
details:Set this to false if the body of the failure is not worth showing in the annotation. Defaults to
true.
Formatter
There are two formatter types,
summary and
details.
The
summary formatter includes a single line for each failure.
The
details formatter
includes extra information about the failure in an accordion (if available).
This is the default option.
Other formatter options are:
show_first:The number of failures to show before hiding the rest inside an accordion. If set to zero, all failures will be hidden by default. If set to a negative number, all failures will be shown. Defaults to 20.
Other options
context:The Buildkite annotation context. Defaults to
test-summary.
style:Set the annotation style. Defaults to
error.
fail_on_error:Whether the command should return non-zero exit status on failure. Defaults to
falseso failing to annotate a build does not cause the entire pipeline to fail.
run_without_docker:Set the enviroment to run without docker. Defaults to
false.
Truncation
Buildkite has a maximum annotation size of 100 kilobytes. If there are too many failures to fit within this limit, the plugin will truncate the failures for each input.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm test rspec
If you have ruby set up, you can just run:
bundle install
rspec
To generate sample markdown and HTML based on the files in
spec/sample_artifacts:
bin/run-dev
Note: The sample HTML files use hardcoded references to buildkite assets. If the page is not displaying correctly, try updating the css files in templates/test_layout.html.haml based on what buildkite is currently serving.