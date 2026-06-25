Deploy Tarot Buildkite Plugin
Draws a Deploy Tarot reading before a Buildkite step runs, prints the oracle’s verdict, and renders the drawn Major Arcana cards directly in the Buildkite log.
Buildkite renders images from log output via ANSI escape codes, so this plugin maps the card names returned by the Deploy Tarot API to Deploy Tarot’s public card artwork. In Buildkite jobs, the plugin embeds the card art directly in the log using Buildkite’s supported base64 inline image format so the images render reliably.
Example
steps:
- label: "☽ ask the deploy tarot ☾"
plugins:
- github.com/your-org/bk-deploy-tarot-plugin#v1.0.0: ~
command: ./deploy.sh
With no configuration, the plugin:
- uses role
devopsunless the Buildkite build author looks bot-like, in which case it uses
ai-agent
- infers intent from Buildkite branch, tag, source, and pull request metadata
- renders card images in the Buildkite log
- lets the step continue even when the verdict is
abort-mission
Full configuration
steps:
- label: "deploy"
plugins:
- github.com/your-org/bk-deploy-tarot-plugin#v1.0.0:
role: senior-dev
intent: db-migration
fail_on_abort: true
render_images: true
store_metadata: true
command: ./deploy.sh
Configuration
role (optional)
Your role. Defaults to
devops, or
ai-agent if the build author looks bot-like.
Valid values are the Deploy Tarot API roles, including
devops,
sre,
senior-dev,
tech-lead,
ai-agent,
rubber-duck, and
tarot-reader.
intent (optional)
What you are deploying. If omitted, the plugin infers an intent:
|Buildkite context
|Intent
|Tag build,
main, or
master
full-release
|Scheduled build
dependency-update
|UI or trigger job
just-vibes
dependabot/* or
renovate/*
dependency-update
fix/* or
hotfix/*
hotfix-prod
feat/* or
feature/*
new-feature
refactor/* or
chore/*
refactor
db/* or
migration/*
db-migration
infra/* or
ops/*
infra-change
docs/*
public-doc-release
security/*
security-patch
|Anything else
quick-fix
fail_on_abort (optional, default
false)
When
true, the plugin exits non-zero if Deploy Tarot returns
abort-mission, preventing the command from running.
render_images (optional, default
true)
When
true, emits Buildkite inline image escape sequences for the drawn cards. In Buildkite jobs, the images are embedded directly in the log using base64 inline image output.
store_metadata (optional, default
false)
When
true and
buildkite-agent is available, stores the verdict details in Buildkite metadata for downstream steps.
api_url (optional)
Defaults to
https://deploytarot.com/api/reading.
image_base_url (optional)
Source URL used when downloading card images for inline rendering. Defaults to
https://deploytarot.com/static/cards.
timeout (optional, default
15)
Curl connect and request timeout in seconds.
retries (optional, default
2)
Curl retry count for transient request failures.
Metadata
Metadata is opt-in. Set
store_metadata: true to store:
deploy-tarot:verdict
deploy-tarot:verdict-label
deploy-tarot:share-url
Example downstream use:
verdict="$(buildkite-agent meta-data get deploy-tarot:verdict)"
if [[ "$verdict" == "abort-mission" ]]; then
echo "The cards said no."
exit 1
fi
Requirements
- Bash
- curl
- Python 3
Local testing
BK_DEPLOY_TAROT_ROLE=devops BK_DEPLOY_TAROT_INTENT=full-release hooks/pre-command
API limits
Deploy Tarot allows 60 requests per minute per IP. A rate-limited request returns HTTP 429 with
Retry-After: 60.