MacOS Code Signing Plugin
Overview
This plugin performs the actual codesigning steps necessary to release MacOS software. No support for iOS, sorry.
See here for the general design that this fits into. TODO(@DoomGerbil): Make this design doc visible to people outside of Improbable.
Important note: this plugin relies upon the build agent already having the necessary keychains created on the machine.
The required keychain items should also have been allowed access for the relevant tools; more on this later.
Features
- Signs binaries, dmgs, pkgs, or apps for MacOS.
- Notarization, with stapling of the notarization ticket.
- Specifying multiple sub targets to sign. For example: the frameworks in a
.app.
- Notarization password can be fetched from keychain.
- Automatic unlocking/locking of signing keychains.
- Secrets for unlocking signing certs can be supplied as env vars or fetched from external secret storage (eg Vault).
- Prevents signing jobs from being run on unapproved machines, or using unsafe workflows.
Still TODO
- There are still a few places left that assume you’re a user at Improbable. Sorry.
Prerequisites
Your build agent requires a few things for this to work properly.
- XCode 11+ must be installed.
altool,
codesign, and
productsignmust be on the $PATH.
-
gonmust be installed and on the $PATH. This is the wrapper which handles codesigning and notarization.
jqmust be installed and on the $PATH.
- Each item stored in the keychain must have been whitelisted for access by the relevant tool. To do this, double click
on the restricted keychain item, select the “Access Control” tab, and add the tool to the list of applications
to “always allow access to”. This means that:
- for PKG signing; the private key for your “Developer ID Installer” cert must have
productsignadded to it.
- for signing anything else; the private key for your “Developer ID Application” cert must have
codesignadded to it.
- for notarization: your account password should be stored in a keychain item named “apple_password”, with the
“account” field being the relevant apple email. It should be accessible by
altool.
- for PKG signing; the private key for your “Developer ID Installer” cert must have
Example use cases
Using the
KEYCHAIN_PW env var:
- label: "sign-macos-binary"
agents:
- "queue=macos-codesigner"
plugins:
- improbable-eng/mac-codesign#v0.1.2:
input_artifact:
- "mac/software_app.zip"
sign_prerequisites:
- "software.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron Framework.framework"
- "software.app"
keychain: "production-certs.keychain"
env:
KEYCHAIN_PW: "KeychainPasswordGoesHere"
Using the default Improbable secret-fetching script with
keychain_pw_secret_name set:
- label: "sign-macos-binary"
agents:
- "queue=macos-codesigner"
plugins:
- improbable-eng/mac-codesign#v0.1.2:
input_artifact:
- "mac/software_app.zip"
sign_prerequisites:
- "software.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron Framework.framework"
- "software.app"
keychain: "production-certs.keychain"
keychain_pw_secret_name: "ci/improbable/production-codesigning"
Using a custom secret-fetching script:
- label: "sign-macos-binary"
agents:
- "queue=macos-codesigner"
plugins:
- improbable-eng/mac-codesign#v0.1.2:
input_artifact:
- "mac/software_app.zip"
sign_prerequisites:
- "software.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron Framework.framework"
- "software.app"
keychain: "production-certs.keychain"
keychain_pw_helper_script: "~/fetch-keychain-pw.sh"
keychain_pw_secret_name: "production-codesigning-keychain-pw"
Implementation Details
This plugin defines hooks for
environment,
checkout,
command, and
post-command which execute in that order.
-
environmentperforms pre-execution setup and validation before we can actually perform code signing. It’s mostly responsible for checking that the machine in question is allowed to run codesigning jobs.
-
checkoutjust disables checkout, since the plugin doesn’t need a repo.
-
commanddoes the main work:
- Unlocks the signing keychain.
- Fetches the artifact to sign from the BK artifact store.
- NOTE: if you are trying to sign a
.app, you should zip it with the
.appin the toplevel of the zip. EG, to sign
myapp.app, you would want to use
zip -y -r -X myapp.zip myapp.app, which would leave a toplevel
myapp.appdirectory in the zip file. Note that the
-yto preserve symlinks is a hard requirement, as apple WILL fail notarization if symlinks are tampered with.
- NOTE: if you are trying to sign a
- Signs the artifact using the cert in the now-unlocked keychain.
- Notarizes the artifact using the account credentials in the keychain.
- Uploads the signed artifact back to BuildKite.
-
post-commandjust locks the keychain, regardless of how the rest of the job went.
Available properties
input_artifact: Path of artifact to download, sign, and reupload.
sign_prerequisites: (optional) String array of the specific artifact paths to sign. If empty, default to
input_artifact. In the case of
.apps, make sure to list these bottom-up; internal frameworks/helpers first, and
.appat the end.
entitlements: (optional) Path of artifact containing a valid entitlements plist to apply.
keychain: Name of the keychain storing the secrets. (Note: usually requires the .keychain extension)
cert_identity: Name of the cert to use to sign your artifacts. Should be the “Application” cert, not the “Installer” cert.
keychain_pw_secret_name: (optional) Name of the password to extract from your preferred secret store (eg: Vault)
keychain_pw_helper_script: (optional) Custom helper script to obtain the keychain password.
tool_bundle_id: The apple bundle id to use with your artifacts.
apple_user_email: The account email for your notarization process. Password should be stored in the keychain at the
apple_passwordkey.
Keychain unlocking
Since your signing certs need to be stored in a keychain, and that keychain is assumed to be locked, we need a password to unlock the signing keychain.
There are two ways to supply a keychain unlocking password to this plugin:
-
In the simple case, you can set the environment variable
KEYCHAIN_PWon your step.
-
If
KEYCHAIN_PWis not set, the command hook will call a helper script, which needs to export your keychain unlock password as
KEYCHAIN_PW- eg:
-
export KEYCHAIN_PW="foo-bar-123"
-
If you use a secret store like Vault, you should supply the path to your own helper script to retrieve the secret. By default, the plugin will use
$HOOKS_DIR/helpers/fetch-keychain-pw.sh, but you can override this with the
keychain_pw_helper_scriptparameter.
-
If set,
keychain_pw_secret_namewill be available to the helper script, which can be used to supply a name or path for a specific secret to retrieve.
