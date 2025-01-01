  1. Resources
MacOS Code Signing Plugin

Overview

This plugin performs the actual codesigning steps necessary to release MacOS software. No support for iOS, sorry.

See here for the general design that this fits into. TODO(@DoomGerbil): Make this design doc visible to people outside of Improbable.

Important note: this plugin relies upon the build agent already having the necessary keychains created on the machine.

The required keychain items should also have been allowed access for the relevant tools; more on this later.

Features

  • Signs binaries, dmgs, pkgs, or apps for MacOS.
  • Notarization, with stapling of the notarization ticket.
  • Specifying multiple sub targets to sign. For example: the frameworks in a .app.
  • Notarization password can be fetched from keychain.
  • Automatic unlocking/locking of signing keychains.
  • Secrets for unlocking signing certs can be supplied as env vars or fetched from external secret storage (eg Vault).
  • Prevents signing jobs from being run on unapproved machines, or using unsafe workflows.

Still TODO

  • There are still a few places left that assume you’re a user at Improbable. Sorry.

Prerequisites

Your build agent requires a few things for this to work properly.

  1. XCode 11+ must be installed.
    1. altool, codesign, and productsign must be on the $PATH.
  2. gon must be installed and on the $PATH. This is the wrapper which handles codesigning and notarization.
  3. jq must be installed and on the $PATH.
  4. Each item stored in the keychain must have been whitelisted for access by the relevant tool. To do this, double click on the restricted keychain item, select the “Access Control” tab, and add the tool to the list of applications to “always allow access to”. This means that:
    1. for PKG signing; the private key for your “Developer ID Installer” cert must have productsign added to it.
    2. for signing anything else; the private key for your “Developer ID Application” cert must have codesign added to it.
    3. for notarization: your account password should be stored in a keychain item named “apple_password”, with the “account” field being the relevant apple email. It should be accessible by altool.

Example use cases

Using the KEYCHAIN_PW env var:

- label: "sign-macos-binary"
  agents:
    - "queue=macos-codesigner"
  plugins:
    - improbable-eng/mac-codesign#v0.1.2:
        input_artifact:
          - "mac/software_app.zip"
        sign_prerequisites:
          - "software.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron Framework.framework"
          - "software.app" 

        keychain: "production-certs.keychain"
  env:
        KEYCHAIN_PW: "KeychainPasswordGoesHere"

Using the default Improbable secret-fetching script with keychain_pw_secret_name set:

- label: "sign-macos-binary"
  agents:
    - "queue=macos-codesigner"
  plugins:
    - improbable-eng/mac-codesign#v0.1.2:
        input_artifact:
          - "mac/software_app.zip"
        sign_prerequisites:
          - "software.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron Framework.framework"
          - "software.app"

        keychain: "production-certs.keychain"
        keychain_pw_secret_name: "ci/improbable/production-codesigning"

Using a custom secret-fetching script:

- label: "sign-macos-binary"
  agents:
    - "queue=macos-codesigner"
  plugins:
    - improbable-eng/mac-codesign#v0.1.2:
        input_artifact:
          - "mac/software_app.zip"
        sign_prerequisites:
          - "software.app/Contents/Frameworks/Electron Framework.framework"
          - "software.app"

        keychain: "production-certs.keychain"
        keychain_pw_helper_script: "~/fetch-keychain-pw.sh"
        keychain_pw_secret_name: "production-codesigning-keychain-pw"

Implementation Details

This plugin defines hooks for environment, checkout, command, and post-command which execute in that order.

  • environment performs pre-execution setup and validation before we can actually perform code signing. It’s mostly responsible for checking that the machine in question is allowed to run codesigning jobs.

  • checkout just disables checkout, since the plugin doesn’t need a repo.

  • command does the main work:

    • Unlocks the signing keychain.
    • Fetches the artifact to sign from the BK artifact store.
      • NOTE: if you are trying to sign a .app, you should zip it with the .app in the toplevel of the zip. EG, to sign myapp.app, you would want to use zip -y -r -X myapp.zip myapp.app, which would leave a toplevel myapp.app directory in the zip file. Note that the -y to preserve symlinks is a hard requirement, as apple WILL fail notarization if symlinks are tampered with.
    • Signs the artifact using the cert in the now-unlocked keychain.
    • Notarizes the artifact using the account credentials in the keychain.
    • Uploads the signed artifact back to BuildKite.

  • post-command just locks the keychain, regardless of how the rest of the job went.

Available properties

  • input_artifact: Path of artifact to download, sign, and reupload.
  • sign_prerequisites: (optional) String array of the specific artifact paths to sign. If empty, default to input_artifact. In the case of .apps, make sure to list these bottom-up; internal frameworks/helpers first, and .app at the end.
  • entitlements: (optional) Path of artifact containing a valid entitlements plist to apply.
  • keychain: Name of the keychain storing the secrets. (Note: usually requires the .keychain extension)
  • cert_identity: Name of the cert to use to sign your artifacts. Should be the “Application” cert, not the “Installer” cert.
  • keychain_pw_secret_name: (optional) Name of the password to extract from your preferred secret store (eg: Vault)
  • keychain_pw_helper_script: (optional) Custom helper script to obtain the keychain password.
  • tool_bundle_id: The apple bundle id to use with your artifacts.
  • apple_user_email: The account email for your notarization process. Password should be stored in the keychain at the apple_password key.

Keychain unlocking

Since your signing certs need to be stored in a keychain, and that keychain is assumed to be locked, we need a password to unlock the signing keychain.

There are two ways to supply a keychain unlocking password to this plugin:

  1. In the simple case, you can set the environment variable KEYCHAIN_PW on your step.

  2. If KEYCHAIN_PW is not set, the command hook will call a helper script, which needs to export your keychain unlock password as KEYCHAIN_PW - eg:

    • export KEYCHAIN_PW="foo-bar-123"

    • If you use a secret store like Vault, you should supply the path to your own helper script to retrieve the secret. By default, the plugin will use $HOOKS_DIR/helpers/fetch-keychain-pw.sh, but you can override this with the keychain_pw_helper_script parameter.

    • If set, keychain_pw_secret_name will be available to the helper script, which can be used to supply a name or path for a specific secret to retrieve.

