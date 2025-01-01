Cider Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite Plugin for Cider, the App Store submission tool for Apple apps
This plugin makes it easy to use Cider in your Buildkite pipelines.
Usage
steps:
- label: ':apple: Release with Cider'
plugins:
- cidertool/cider#v0.1.0:
args: release --mode appstore
env:
ASC_KEY_ID: '...'
ASC_ISSUER_ID: '...'
ASC_PRIVATE_KEY: '...'
Configuration
Required
args (string or array of strings)
The subcommand and arguments to pass to Cider. See the Command Reference for guidance on what’s supported. This field is required because otherwise Cider won’t do anything of consequence.
Optional
version (string)
Version of Cider to use, based on the tags available in Docker Hub.
Default:
latest
workdir (string)
Directory to run Cider in, relative to the checkout root.
Default:
"."
Contributing
Contributions are always welcome. If you want to get involved or you just want to offer feedback, please see
CONTRIBUTING.md for details.
License
This library is licensed under the MIT License