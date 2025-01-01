  1. Resources
Cider Buildkite Plugin

A Buildkite Plugin for Cider, the App Store submission tool for Apple apps

Release test Github Releases Stats of cider-buildkite-plugin

This plugin makes it easy to use Cider in your Buildkite pipelines.

Usage

steps:
  - label: ':apple: Release with Cider'
    plugins:
      - cidertool/cider#v0.1.0:
          args: release --mode appstore
    env:
      ASC_KEY_ID: '...'
      ASC_ISSUER_ID: '...'
      ASC_PRIVATE_KEY: '...'

Configuration

Required

args (string or array of strings)

The subcommand and arguments to pass to Cider. See the Command Reference for guidance on what’s supported. This field is required because otherwise Cider won’t do anything of consequence.

Optional

version (string)

Version of Cider to use, based on the tags available in Docker Hub.

Default: latest

workdir (string)

Directory to run Cider in, relative to the checkout root.

Default: "."

Contributing

Contributions are always welcome. If you want to get involved or you just want to offer feedback, please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

License

This library is licensed under the MIT License

Recommended plugins

MacOS-Codesigner

Apply code signatures and sign MacOS binaries.

improbable-archive improbable-archive

Kobiton App Upload

Upload an application (apk or ipa) to Kobiton App Repo.

kobiton kobiton

IPA to S3 Buildkite Plugin

A plugin that generates a QR code and posts it as a build annotation.

Official

