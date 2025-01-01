Kobiton App Upload Buildkite Plugin
A Plugin that take an apk or ipa file and upload it to Kobiton App.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- label: "Kobiton App Upload"
plugins:
- kobiton/kobiton-app-upload#v1.0.0:
app-name: '<app-name>'
app-path: '<path-to-your-app>'
app-type: '<apk or ipa>'
kobiton-app-id: 'your-kobiton-app-id'
kobiton-app-access: 'private'
kobiton-username: '<your-kobiton-username>'
kobiton-api-key: '<your-kobiton-api-key>'
Configuration
app-name (Required, string)
Title of the app being built, for example
test-app.
app-path (Required, string)
Path to the app .apk or .ipa file, for example
./test.apk.
app-type (Required, string)
ipa for IOS app or
apk for Android app.
kobiton-app-id (Required, string)
App ID in Kobiton, use this in case you want to upload new version of an existing app in Kobiton, for example
204234.
kobiton-app-access (Required, string)
You can either to make this app private with
private or available for everyone with
public in the organization.
kobiton-username (Required, string)
Kobiton Username to upload to Kobiton, for example
kobitonadmin.
kobiton-api-key (Required, string)
API key to access Kobiton API, for example
2c8n41e4-b30d-4f19-ba63-6596016c9e58.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
To validate the
plugin.yml:
docker-compose run --rm lint
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request