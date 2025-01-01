  1. Resources
Kobiton App Upload Buildkite Plugin

A Plugin that take an apk or ipa file and upload it to Kobiton App.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - label: "Kobiton App Upload"
    plugins:
      - kobiton/kobiton-app-upload#v1.0.0:
          app-name: '<app-name>'
          app-path: '<path-to-your-app>'
          app-type: '<apk or ipa>'
          kobiton-app-id: 'your-kobiton-app-id'
          kobiton-app-access: 'private'
          kobiton-username: '<your-kobiton-username>'
          kobiton-api-key: '<your-kobiton-api-key>'

Configuration

app-name (Required, string)

Title of the app being built, for example test-app.

app-path (Required, string)

Path to the app .apk or .ipa file, for example ./test.apk.

app-type (Required, string)

ipa for IOS app or apk for Android app.

kobiton-app-id (Required, string)

App ID in Kobiton, use this in case you want to upload new version of an existing app in Kobiton, for example 204234.

kobiton-app-access (Required, string)

You can either to make this app private with private or available for everyone with public in the organization.

kobiton-username (Required, string)

Kobiton Username to upload to Kobiton, for example kobitonadmin.

kobiton-api-key (Required, string)

API key to access Kobiton API, for example 2c8n41e4-b30d-4f19-ba63-6596016c9e58.

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

To validate the plugin.yml:

docker-compose run --rm lint

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

