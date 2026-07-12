Monorepo State Buildkite Plugin
A support plugin for the official
monorepo-diff
Buildkite plugin — keeps monorepo sub-pipelines from re-running when nothing
they own has changed.
It tracks each service’s last successful build commit in an
S3-compatible bucket, then computes the changed files since that commit so
monorepo-diff triggers only the sub-pipelines that actually need to run. If a
service’s last build failed, it is diffed from its previous success — so it
re-runs until it passes, even without new changes. (Both the official
monorepo-diff#… and the
chronotc/monorepo-diff#… plugin refs are recognised.)
The heavy lifting is a small Go binary (
bms, “Buildkite Monorepo State”)
delivered by a downloader-shim hook — no runtime on the agent beyond
git.
📖 Full step-by-step guide: docs/USAGE.md
Why S3
S3 is the universal object-storage contract. The same backend reaches AWS S3,
MinIO, Cloudflare R2, and Google Cloud Storage (S3 interop) by changing only an
endpoint URL. Credentials come from the AWS SDK default chain, so the
aws-assume-role-with-web-identity
plugin, OIDC, instance profiles, and env credentials all work with no access
keys in your pipeline YAML.
How it works
|Phase
|Where
|What happens
|diff
|upload step
pre-command
|The plugin runs first:
bms diff reads each watched service’s last-success hash from S3 and computes the changed files (first run / missing history → all files). The result is published for the whole build (see below) and can also be fed to monorepo-diff via
diff: "bms diff".
|set
|sub-pipeline
post-command
|On success only,
bms set records the current commit as that service’s last-success hash.
The
environment hook downloads
bms and puts it on
PATH before any command
runs, so monorepo-diff can call
bms diff regardless of plugin order.
Published diff output (monorepo-level reuse)
In diff mode the
pre-command hook computes the changed files once and exposes
them so any step can reuse the result without recomputing:
- Environment variables for the current step’s command and later hooks:
MONOREPO_STATE_CHANGED_FILES— newline-separated list.
MONOREPO_STATE_CHANGED_COUNT— number of changed files.
-
- Build meta-data, readable from any step in the pipeline:
buildkite-agent meta-data get monorepo-state:changed-files(key configurable via
metadata-key).
So monorepo-diff’s
diff: can reuse the published value instead of recomputing:
- chronotc/monorepo-diff#v1.2.0:
diff: "buildkite-agent meta-data get monorepo-state:changed-files"
Usage
Upload step — compute changes and trigger sub-pipelines:
steps:
- plugins:
- hasithaishere/monorepo-state#v0.1.0:
bucket: my-monorepo-state
region: ap-southeast-1
config-path: ".buildkite/pipeline.yml" # or watch-paths: [...]
- chronotc/monorepo-diff#v1.2.0:
diff: "bms diff"
watch:
- path: service/app-server
config: { trigger: app-server-pipeline }
Sub-pipeline — record success:
steps:
- command: make deploy
plugins:
- hasithaishere/monorepo-state#v0.1.0:
bucket: my-monorepo-state
region: ap-southeast-1
service-path: service/app-server
After all sub-pipelines pass, record the pipeline-wide baseline once with
main-pipeline: true (see examples/save-step.yml).
Configuration
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
bucket
|string
|required
|S3-compatible bucket holding state objects.
region
|string
us-east-1
|Bucket region. R2 wants
auto.
endpoint-url
|string
|—
|Custom endpoint for MinIO / R2 / GCS interop.
prefix
|string
buildkite/store
|Key prefix for all state objects.
force-path-style
|boolean
false
|Use path-style addressing (required for MinIO).
config-path
|string
|—
|Pipeline YAML to extract monorepo-diff watch paths from.
watch-paths
|string | list
|—
|Service paths to diff (alternative to
config-path).
forced-deploy-paths
|string | list
|—
|Bypass state/git and emit these paths verbatim.
metadata-key
|string
monorepo-state:changed-files
|Build meta-data key the pre-command hook publishes changed files under.
service-path
|string
|—
|Service to save state for (save mode).
main-pipeline
|boolean
false
|Save the pipeline-wide baseline (save mode).
version
|string
|the plugin’s released version
|Override the
bms binary release to download. Defaults to the version baked into the checked-out plugin (kept in sync by release-please), so pinning
#vX.Y.Z fetches the matching binary. If the version can’t be resolved or downloaded, the build fails.
download
|boolean
true
false → use a
bms already on
PATH.
Provide exactly one of
watch-paths /
config-path for diff, and exactly one of
service-path /
main-pipeline for save.
State layout
<prefix>/<org>/<pipeline>/last-success-hash/<service-path>
<prefix>/<org>/<pipeline>/last-success-hash/main-pipeline
Backend examples
- AWS S3 — just
bucket+
region; credentials from the SDK chain / OIDC.
- MinIO —
endpoint-url: https://minio.example.com,
force-path-style: true,
region: us-east-1; creds via
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID/
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY.
- Cloudflare R2 —
endpoint-url: https://<account>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com,
region: auto; R2 API token as AWS creds.
- Google Cloud Storage (interop) —
endpoint-url: https://storage.googleapis.comwith an HMAC key as AWS creds.
Development
go test ./... # unit tests
shellcheck hooks/* lib/*.bash # lint hooks
goreleaser build --snapshot --clean # cross-compile locally
Releases are cut by GoReleaser on a tag, publishing
bms_<os>_<arch> binaries
and
checksums.txt that the shim verifies.
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for the development setup, coding guidelines, and PR checklist. In short:
-
Keep Go logic in
internal/*and the binary thin; hooks stay in Bash.
-
bms diffmust write only the changed-file list to stdout (logs to stderr).
-
Read config through
internal/config(env-driven, hermetically testable) — never parse plugin YAML by hand.
-
Add tests, then make sure these pass before opening a PR:
go vet ./... go test ./... shellcheck -x hooks/* lib/*.bash bats tests/
GitHub Actions runs the same checks on every pull request. Use the issue and pull request templates when reporting bugs, requesting features, or submitting changes. Found a security issue? Please follow SECURITY.md rather than opening a public issue.
License
MIT — see LICENSE.