Configure the ephemeral GitHub token provided by the Vault Plugin
Usage
steps:
- command: <...>
plugins:
- elastic/vault-github-token#v0.2.3:
Configuration
configure-git-user (optional, boolean)
When set to
true, configures the git
user.name and
user.email in the current workspace to default CI bot values:
user.name:
elastic-ci[bot]
user.email:
elastic-ci[bot]@users.noreply.github.com
Defaults to
false (opt-in).
steps:
- command: <...>
plugins:
- elastic/vault-github-token#v0.2.3:
configure-git-user: true
export-tf-var-github-token (optional, boolean)
When set to
true, exports the GitHub token as
TF_VAR_github_token for Terraform configurations that consume it as an input variable.
Defaults to
false (opt-in).
steps:
- command: <...>
plugins:
- elastic/vault-github-token#v0.2.3:
export-tf-var-github-token: true