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  5. vault-github-token-buildkite-plugin

Configure the ephemeral GitHub token provided by the Vault Plugin

usages

Usage

steps:
  - command: <...>
    plugins:
      - elastic/vault-github-token#v0.2.3:

Configuration

configure-git-user (optional, boolean)

When set to true, configures the git user.name and user.email in the current workspace to default CI bot values:

  • user.name: elastic-ci[bot]
  • user.email: elastic-ci[bot]@users.noreply.github.com

Defaults to false (opt-in).

steps:
  - command: <...>
    plugins:
      - elastic/vault-github-token#v0.2.3:
          configure-git-user: true

export-tf-var-github-token (optional, boolean)

When set to true, exports the GitHub token as TF_VAR_github_token for Terraform configurations that consume it as an input variable.

Defaults to false (opt-in).

steps:
  - command: <...>
    plugins:
      - elastic/vault-github-token#v0.2.3:
          export-tf-var-github-token: true

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

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