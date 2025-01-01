  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. smooth-secrets-buildkite-plugin

smooth-secrets-buildkite-plugin

A buildkite plugin to setup ssh keys and env secrets for your pipelines :butter: :lock:

Usage

Exporting secrets to environment

steps:
  - command: echo "\$SECRET_NAME" > secret.txt
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
          secrets:
            - strategy: aws-secrets-manager
              region: us-east-2
              key: secret/env
              name: SECRET_NAME
              type: env

Creating a file with the secret contents

steps:
  - command: cd "$(dirname "${FILE_PATH_ENV}")" && cat "${FILE_NAME_ENV}"
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
          secrets:
            - strategy: aws-secrets-manager
              region: us-east-2
              key: secret/id
              type: file
              file_path_env: FILE_PATH_ENV
              file_name_env: FILE_NAME_ENV

The path at which the file is created will be exported to the environment with the name given in file_path_env field. Likewise, the file name will be exported with the name given in file_name_env. For example, here, FILE_PATH_ENV var will be set to the file path and FILE_NAME_ENV will be set to the filename.

Adding an SSH key to ssh-agent

steps:
  - command: ssh-add -l
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
          secrets:
            - strategy: aws-secrets-manager
              region: us-east-2
              key: secret/id
              type: ssh
  • smooth-secret expects the private SSH key to be stored as base64 value in the secrets manager. Use cat <KEY_FILE_PATH> | base64 -w 0 to get the base64 value.
  • The private SSH key is stored in this directory: /etc/buildkite-agent/buildkite-secrets/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID}/${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}. The filename is the key field value with any / replaced with -.
  • The keys are added to a newly created ssh-agent, which is killed at the end of the job in pre-exit hook.
  • The secrets directory is also removed in the pre-exit hook.

Exporting base64 decoded secrets to environment

If the secret is stored as base64 encoded value in the secret storage, then smooth-secret can automatically decode and populate such secrets via the encoding field.

steps:
  - command: ssh-add -l
    plugins:
      - hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
          secrets:
            - strategy: aws-secrets-manager
              region: us-east-2
              key: secret/env
              name: SECRET_NAME
              type: env
              encoding: base64

Configuration

secrets (array)

  • strategy (required, string)

    Supported value: aws-secrets-manager

  • key (required, string)

    Secret id to refer to the secret in the secret storage.

  • type (required, string)

    Supported value: ssh, env, file
    • ssh will add the secret value as a private ssh key to the ssh-agent.
    • env will export the env for usage in the build.
    • file will create a file with the secret value as contents

  • name (string)

    The name with which env type secrets will be exported. Only required when the secret type is env.

  • region (required, string)

    Region value for aws

  • encoding (optional, string)

    Supported value: base64

Recommended plugins

AWS Secrets Manager

Read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.

seek-oss seek-oss

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

Vault Secrets

Expose build secrets stored in Vault to your jobs.

Official

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025