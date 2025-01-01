smooth-secrets-buildkite-plugin
A buildkite plugin to setup ssh keys and env secrets for your pipelines :butter: :lock:
Usage
Exporting secrets to environment
steps:
- command: echo "\$SECRET_NAME" > secret.txt
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
secrets:
- strategy: aws-secrets-manager
region: us-east-2
key: secret/env
name: SECRET_NAME
type: env
Creating a file with the secret contents
steps:
- command: cd "$(dirname "${FILE_PATH_ENV}")" && cat "${FILE_NAME_ENV}"
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
secrets:
- strategy: aws-secrets-manager
region: us-east-2
key: secret/id
type: file
file_path_env: FILE_PATH_ENV
file_name_env: FILE_NAME_ENV
The path at which the file is created will be exported to the environment with the name given in
file_path_env field. Likewise, the file name will be exported with the name given in
file_name_env. For example, here,
FILE_PATH_ENV var will be set to the file path and
FILE_NAME_ENV will be set to the filename.
Adding an SSH key to
ssh-agent
steps:
- command: ssh-add -l
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
secrets:
- strategy: aws-secrets-manager
region: us-east-2
key: secret/id
type: ssh
- smooth-secret expects the private SSH key to be stored as base64 value in the secrets manager. Use
cat <KEY_FILE_PATH> | base64 -w 0to get the base64 value.
- The private SSH key is stored in this directory:
/etc/buildkite-agent/buildkite-secrets/${BUILDKITE_BUILD_ID}/${BUILDKITE_JOB_ID}. The filename is the
keyfield value with any
/replaced with
-.
- The keys are added to a newly created
ssh-agent, which is killed at the end of the job in
pre-exithook.
- The secrets directory is also removed in the
pre-exithook.
Exporting base64 decoded secrets to environment
If the secret is stored as base64 encoded value in the secret storage, then smooth-secret can automatically decode and populate such secrets via the
encoding field.
steps:
- command: ssh-add -l
plugins:
- hasura/smooth-secrets#v1.3.0:
secrets:
- strategy: aws-secrets-manager
region: us-east-2
key: secret/env
name: SECRET_NAME
type: env
encoding: base64
Configuration
secrets (array)
Supported value:
strategy(required, string)
aws-secrets-manager
Secret id to refer to the secret in the secret storage.
key(required, string)
Supported value:
type(required, string)
ssh,
env,
file
- ssh will add the secret value as a private ssh key to the ssh-agent.
- env will export the env for usage in the build.
- file will create a file with the secret value as contents
The name with which
name(string)
envtype secrets will be exported. Only required when the secret type is
env.
Region value for aws
region(required, string)
Supported value:
encoding(optional, string)
base64