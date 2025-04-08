AWS Secrets Manager Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin to read secrets from AWS Secrets Manager.
Unlike AWS Systems Manager (AWS SSM) Parameter Store, AWS Secrets Manager (AWS SM) supports:
- Cross account access without assuming a role; and
- The ability to setup automatic rotation of secrets
Setup
This plugins requires AWS CLI version 1.15 or above, as AWS Secrets Manager support is relatively new.
See AWS Setup for instructions on setting up the provider AWS account, and the build agent permissions.
Supported Secrets
This plugin supports both
SecretString and
SecretBinary AWS SM secret types.
SecretString
A AWS SM secret string may be plaintext or key/value. If you create a key/value secret, then the JSON will be returned.
SecretStrings can be exposed in an environment variable (
env) or saved to a file.
This plugin supports expanding the secret JSON for you, which saves you from having to use
jq pull JSON values out.
SecretBinary
Binary secrets can be saved to a file.
They cannot be used with
env (as they contain binary data).
Examples
Ensure to escape the variable expression when using it in your steps, e.g.
$$MY_SECRET or
\$MY_SECRET.
This is due to how buildkite interpolates variables on pipeline upload:
If you want an environment variable to be evaluated at run-time (for example, using the step’s environment variables) make sure to escape the $ character using $$ or $. For example:
For Secrets in the Same Account
For secrets in the same AWS account as the agent, you can use the secret name rather than the whole ARN.
steps:
- commands: 'echo \$MY_SECRET'
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
env:
MY_SECRET: my-secret-id
MY_OTHER_SECRET: my-other-secret-id
file:
- path: "save-my-secret-here"
secret-id: "my-secret-file-id"
- path: "save-my-other-secret-here"
secret-id: "my-other-secret-file-id"
For Secrets in JSON
For Secrets in JSON (e.g. you’re using AWS SMs key=value support), a
jq-compatible json-key can be specified:
steps:
- commands: 'echo \$MY_SECRET'
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
env:
MY_SECRET:
secret-id: "my-secret-id"
json-key: ".Password"
MY_OTHER_SECRET: my-other-secret-id
To apply all keys in a JSON secret as environment variables
steps:
- commands: 'echo \$MY_SECRET'
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
json-to-env:
- secret-id: "my-secret-id"
json-key: ".Variables"
With the above setting, a secret called
my-secret-id with the contents:
{
"Variables": {
"MY_SECRET": "value",
"MY_OTHER_SECRET": "other value"
}
}
would set the
MY_SECRET and
MY_OTHER_SECRET environment variables.
Some points of note:
- JSON keys are mapped into environment variables by replacing special characters with
_. E.g.
My-great key!would become
My_great_key_
- JSON keys with spaces are supported via
json-key: '."My key with a space"'per normal jq syntax
For Secrets in Another Account
For secrets in another AWS account, use the secret ARN.
steps:
- commands: 'echo \$SECRET_FROM_OTHER_ACCOUNT'
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
env:
SECRET_FROM_OTHER_ACCOUNT: "arn:aws:secretsmanager:ap-southeast-2:1234567:secret:my-global-secret"
file:
- path: "save-my-other-secret-here"
secret-id: "arn:aws:secretsmanager:ap-southeast-2:1234567:secret:my-global-file-secret"
For Secrets in Another Region
This plugin supports reading AWS SM secrets from a region that is different from where your agents are running.
In this case, you can either use the ARN syntax to deduce the region from the secret ARN or you can set it directly using the
region parameter.
steps:
- commands: 'echo \$SECRET_FROM_OTHER_REGION'
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
region: us-east-1
env:
SECRET_FROM_OTHER_REGION: my-secret-id
For use with VPC Endpoints
You may want to specify a custom
endpoint-url if you are using a VPC endpoint
for increased security.
steps:
- commands: 'echo \$MY_SECRET'
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
endpoint-url: https://vpce-12345-abcd.secretsmanager.us-east-1.vpce.amazonaws.com
env:
MY_SECRET: my-secret-id
Using Secrets in Another Plugin
Per the examples above, the preferred
plugin YAML syntax is to use an array of plugins over the object-key syntax, as this ensures consistent ordering between plugins.
It’s thus possible to use secrets from this plugin in another plugin:
steps:
- command: npm publish
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
env:
MY_TOKEN: npm-publish-token
- seek-oss/private-npm#v1.1.1:
env: MY_TOKEN
Docker or Docker Compose
Note that if you’re using the Docker plugin or Docker Compose plugin then the environment variable can be propagated to the container:
steps:
- command: echo $$MY_SECRET
plugins:
- seek-oss/aws-sm#v2.3.3:
env:
MY_SECRET: the-secret-id
- docker#v1.4.0:
image: "node:8"
environment:
- MY_SECRET # propagates the env var to the container (docker run -e MY_SECRET)
Tests
To run the tests of this plugin, run
docker-compose run --rm tests
License
MIT (see LICENSE)