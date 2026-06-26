driverforge-buildkite-plugin
Install the Driverforge CLI onto a Buildkite agent and
optionally run a target (
build, …). The customer-facing way to build and package Control4
drivers in a Buildkite pipeline.
Model: the
environment hook always installs
driverforge onto
PATH; the
command hook
then either runs a configured target or your step’s own command.
Usage
Environment setup only
driverforge is put on
PATH; the step’s own
command: does the work:
steps:
- command: driverforge build -c release
plugins:
- driverforge/driverforge#v1.2.0:
version: '1.4.0' # pinned, or 'latest'
Run a target directly (one-step packaging)
steps:
- plugins:
- driverforge/driverforge#v1.2.0:
command: build
configuration: release
increment: patch
Configuration
|Option
|Type
|Description
version
|string
|CLI version — pinned (
1.4.0) or
latest (default)
command
|string
|Target to run after install (e.g.
build). Omit for setup-only
project-dir
|string
|Driver project path (
--project-dir /
-p)
configuration
|string
|Build configuration (
--configuration /
-c)
increment
|string
|Version bump:
major |
minor |
patch
driver-version
|string
|Stamp an absolute driver
<version> (
--version). Mutually exclusive with
increment
encrypt
|bool
|Force encryption on (
true) or off (
false); omit to keep the driver’s setting
no-suffix
|bool
|Build a named configuration under the naked driver name (
--no-suffix);
false forces suffixing back on
sourcemap
|bool
|Emit a sourcemap (
--sourcemap /
-s)
unpack
|bool
|Keep unpacked output (
--unpack /
-u)
args
|string
|Extra raw args appended to the invocation (escape hatch)
cache-dir
|string
|Per-agent download cache dir (default
~/.cache/driverforge-buildkite)
To ship after building, set
command: deploy or
command: sync instead of
build — shipping is its own CLI command that builds first, so there is no
deploy/
sync option.
How it works
The
environment hook detects OS/arch → downloads the pinned release archive from
releases.driverforge.com → verifies the SHA-256 checksum → caches it per-agent
(
<cache-dir>/driverforge/<version>/<arch>) so repeat builds don’t re-download → exports it onto
PATH.
The
command hook replaces the step’s command phase. With
command: configured it runs
driverforge <command> with the mapped flags; otherwise it re-runs the step’s own
command:
(with
driverforge already on
PATH). Supported agents: Linux and macOS (
amd64 /
arm64).
Developing
shellcheck hooks/* lib/*.bash
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-linter --id driverforge/driverforge
docker run --rm -v "$PWD:/plugin:ro" buildkite/plugin-tester # BATS hook tests
Contributing
Issues and pull requests are welcome — see CONTRIBUTING.md. This repo is a public mirror of a private monorepo, so accepted PRs land via an upstream import and show as closed (not merged) with your authorship preserved; the linked guide explains why. Please also read the Code of Conduct.
Security
Report vulnerabilities privately — see SECURITY.md. Please don’t open public issues for security reports.
License
MIT — see LICENSE.