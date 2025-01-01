  1. Resources
Perforce Buildkite Plugin Build Status

A Buildkite plugin that lets you check out code from Perforce Version Control on Windows, Linux and macOS platforms.

  1. Configure at least P4PORT and P4USER (see examples below)
  2. Provision with credentials - a P4TICKETS file is recommended
  3. Optionally customise workspace mapping with stream, sync or view settings.

The P4CLIENT, P4USER and P4PORT used by the plugin are written to a P4CONFIG file at the workspace root and the P4CONFIG env var is set, so build scripts are able to automatically pick up configuration for any further interactions with Perforce.

Examples

Configuration via env vars

env:
  P4PORT: perforce:1666
  P4USER: username

steps:
  plugins:
    - improbable-eng/perforce: ~

Configuration via plugin

steps:
  plugins:
    - improbable-eng/perforce:
      p4port: perforce:1666
      p4user: username

P4PORT may also be configured by setting BUILDKITE_REPO for your pipeline.

Configuration

Basic

p4user/p4port/p4tickets/p4trust (optional, string)

Override configuration at the User Environment level. May be overridden by P4CONFIG or P4ENVIRO files.

See p4 set for more on system variables and precedence.

fingerprint (optional, string)

Supply a trusted p4 server fingerprint to ensure the server the client connects to has not been MITM’d.

stream (optional, string)

Which p4 stream to sync, e.g. //dev/minimal. Can be overridden by view.

sync (optional, []string)

List of paths to sync, useful when only a subset of files in the clients view are required.

sync:
  - //dev/minimal/.buildkite/...
  - //dev/minimal/scripts/...

view (optional, string)

Custom workspace view. Must consist of concrete depot paths. Overrides stream.

view: >-
  //dev/project/... project/...
  //dev/vendor/... vendor/...

Advanced

client_options (optional, string)

Default: clobber.

Additional options for the client workspace, see Options field.

client_options: noclobber nowriteall

client_type (optional, string)

Default: writeable.

readonly and partitioned client workspaces can be used to reduce impact of automated build systems on Perforce server performance. See related article Readonly and Partitioned Client Workspaces.

Note that writeable client workspaces must be deleted and re-created to change to readonly or partitioned and vice versa.

Note that readonly or partitioned workspaces do not appear in the db.have table, which prevents them from being used as a revision specifier.

This adds a caveat if you wish to re-use workspace data across different machines: the original client which populated that workspace must have been writeable.

(e.g. If a disk with existing workspace data is attached to a new machine, the plugin will create a new client, read the old workspace name from P4CONFIG and p4 flush //...@<old-workspace>. The flush command fails if the old workspace was not of type writeable)

parallel (optional, string)

Default: 0 (no parallelism)

Number of threads to use for parallel sync operations. High values may affect Perforce server performance.

share_workspace (optional, bool)

Default: no

Allow multiple Buildkite pipelines to share each stream-specific client workspace.

Useful to avoid syncing duplicate data for large workspaces.

Can only be used with stream workspaces and when no more than one buildkite-agent process is running on that machine.

stream_switching (optional, bool)

Default: no

Allows multiple Buildkite pipelines to share a single client workspace, switching streams as required.

Must have share_workspace: yes to take effect.

Triggering Builds

There are a few options for triggering builds that use this plugin, in this order from least valuable but most convenient to most valuable but least convenient.

Manual

Relies on people within your team manually clicking New Build within the BuildKite UI.

  • To build current head revision on the server - accept the defaults.
  • To build a specific revision - paste the revision number into the Commit textbox.
    • Note you can also use more abstract p4 revision specifiers such as @labelname or @datespec
  • To build a shelved changelist - paste your changelist number into the Branch textbox.

Schedule

Scheduled builds with a cron in buildkite - this requires no additional setup, but provides the slowest response time between a change being made and a build triggered.

Polling

A service polls your perforce for the current head revision and POSTs to the Buildkite API to trigger builds for any new changes. Note that you will need to store state to avoid duplicate and skipped builds.

P4 Trigger

Set up a p4 trigger which POSTs to the buildkite API to trigger a build. See p4 triggers for more information. Note that this will require admin access to the Perforce server.

See examples for sample p4 trigger scripts.

Contributing

OSX

Run dev/setup_env_osx.sh

Python virtualenv .dev-venv for running tests will be created at repo root.

Run the test_server_fixture unit test to check everything is setup correctly:

source .dev-venv/bin/activate
pytest python/test_perforce.py -k test_server_fixture

Linux/Windows

TBC, feedback welcome.

Suggested workflow

Making changes to python/

  • Read implementation of test_server_fixture in test_perforce.py
  • Write unit test in test_perforce.py, optionally making changes to the test fixture if required
  • Implement new functionality
  • Iterate via unit test

Making changes to hooks/ and scripts called by hooks

  • Add entries to local-pipeline.yml to test new behaviour, if relevant
  • make to start p4d on localhost:1666, vendor the plugin, run the pipeline and kill p4d.

