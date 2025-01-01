Perforce Buildkite Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that lets you check out code from Perforce Version Control on Windows, Linux and macOS platforms.
- Configure at least
P4PORTand
P4USER(see examples below)
- Provision with credentials - a
P4TICKETSfile is recommended
- Optionally customise workspace mapping with
stream,
syncor
viewsettings.
The
P4CLIENT,
P4USER and
P4PORT used by the plugin are written to a
P4CONFIG file at the workspace root and the
P4CONFIG env var is set, so build scripts are able to automatically pick up configuration for any further interactions with Perforce.
Examples
Configuration via env vars
env:
P4PORT: perforce:1666
P4USER: username
steps:
plugins:
- improbable-eng/perforce: ~
Configuration via plugin
steps:
plugins:
- improbable-eng/perforce:
p4port: perforce:1666
p4user: username
P4PORT may also be configured by setting
BUILDKITE_REPO for your pipeline.
Configuration
Basic
p4user/p4port/p4tickets/p4trust (optional, string)
Override configuration at the User Environment level. May be overridden by P4CONFIG or P4ENVIRO files.
See p4 set for more on system variables and precedence.
fingerprint (optional, string)
Supply a trusted p4 server fingerprint to ensure the server the client connects to has not been MITM’d.
stream (optional, string)
Which p4 stream to sync, e.g.
//dev/minimal. Can be overridden by
view.
sync (optional, []string)
List of paths to sync, useful when only a subset of files in the clients view are required.
sync:
- //dev/minimal/.buildkite/...
- //dev/minimal/scripts/...
view (optional, string)
Custom workspace view. Must consist of concrete depot paths. Overrides
stream.
view: >-
//dev/project/... project/...
//dev/vendor/... vendor/...
Advanced
client_options (optional, string)
Default:
clobber.
Additional options for the client workspace, see Options field.
client_options: noclobber nowriteall
client_type (optional, string)
Default:
writeable.
readonly and
partitioned client workspaces can be used to reduce impact of automated build systems on Perforce server performance.
See related article Readonly and Partitioned Client Workspaces.
Note that
writeable client workspaces must be deleted and re-created to change to
readonly or
partitioned and vice versa.
Note that
readonly or
partitioned workspaces do not appear in the
db.have table, which prevents them from being used as a revision specifier.
This adds a caveat if you wish to re-use workspace data across different machines: the original client which populated that workspace must have been
writeable.
(e.g. If a disk with existing workspace data is attached to a new machine, the plugin will create a new client, read the old workspace name from P4CONFIG and
p4 flush //...@<old-workspace>. The flush command fails if the old workspace was not of type
writeable)
parallel (optional, string)
Default:
0 (no parallelism)
Number of threads to use for parallel sync operations. High values may affect Perforce server performance.
share_workspace (optional, bool)
Default:
no
Allow multiple Buildkite pipelines to share each stream-specific client workspace.
Useful to avoid syncing duplicate data for large workspaces.
Can only be used with stream workspaces and when no more than one buildkite-agent process is running on that machine.
stream_switching (optional, bool)
Default:
no
Allows multiple Buildkite pipelines to share a single client workspace, switching streams as required.
Must have
share_workspace: yes to take effect.
Triggering Builds
There are a few options for triggering builds that use this plugin, in this order from least valuable but most convenient to most valuable but least convenient.
Manual
Relies on people within your team manually clicking
New Build within the BuildKite UI.
- To build current head revision on the server - accept the defaults.
- To build a specific revision - paste the revision number into the
Committextbox.
- Note you can also use more abstract p4 revision specifiers such as
@labelnameor
@datespec
- Note you can also use more abstract p4 revision specifiers such as
- To build a shelved changelist - paste your changelist number into the
Branchtextbox.
Schedule
Scheduled builds with a cron in buildkite - this requires no additional setup, but provides the slowest response time between a change being made and a build triggered.
Polling
A service polls your perforce for the current head revision and POSTs to the Buildkite API to trigger builds for any new changes. Note that you will need to store state to avoid duplicate and skipped builds.
P4 Trigger
Set up a
p4 trigger which POSTs to the buildkite API to trigger a build. See p4 triggers for more information. Note that this will require admin access to the Perforce server.
See examples for sample p4 trigger scripts.
Contributing
OSX
Run
dev/setup_env_osx.sh
Python virtualenv
.dev-venv for running tests will be created at repo root.
Run the
test_server_fixture unit test to check everything is setup correctly:
source .dev-venv/bin/activate
pytest python/test_perforce.py -k test_server_fixture
Linux/Windows
TBC, feedback welcome.
Suggested workflow
Making changes to
python/
- Read implementation of
test_server_fixturein
test_perforce.py
- Write unit test in
test_perforce.py, optionally making changes to the test fixture if required
- Implement new functionality
- Iterate via unit test
Making changes to
hooks/ and scripts called by hooks
- Add entries to local-pipeline.yml to test new behaviour, if relevant
maketo start p4d on localhost:1666, vendor the plugin, run the pipeline and kill p4d.