  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Plugins
  4. /
  5. cache-buildkite-plugin

Cache Buildkite Plugin Version badge CI

Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows*

* Windows requires Git for Windows 2.25 or later.

A Buildkite plugin to restore and save directories by cache keys. For example, use the checksum of a .resolved or .lock file to restore/save built dependencies between independent builds, not just jobs.

With tarball or rsync, if source folder has changes, this will not fail your build, instead will surpress, notify and continue.

For S3, Instead of sync thousands of files, It just creates a tarball before S3 operation then copy this tarball to s3 at one time. This will reduce both time and cost on AWS billing.

Plus, In addition to tarball & rsync, we also do not re-create another tarball for same cache key if it’s already exists.

Backends

Please see lib/backends/*.sh for available backends. You can fork, add your backend then send a PR here.

Available backends and their requirements:

BackendLinux (GNU)macOS (BSD)Windows
tarballtar
sha1sum
jq		tar
shasum
jq		Same as Linux
rsyncrsync
sha1sum		rsync
shasum		Same as Linux*
s3aws-cli (>= 1, ~> 2)
tar
sha1sum
jq		aws-cli (>= 1, ~> 2)
tar
shasum
jq		Same as Linux

Windows Support

If you install Git for Windows 2.25 or later, you will benefit all features of Cache on Windows. Make sure you’ve added bash.exe into your PATH.

* Rsync on Windows requires https://itefix.net/cwrsync. To be clear, except rsync, you can use s3 and tarball on Windows without an additional app.

For restore-keys support, please download jq and add it to the PATH: https://stedolan.github.io/jq/download/

jq

To restore-keys support works, you need jq command available in your PATH. Buildkite AWS EC2 Elastic Stack already has jq installed by default. But, If you use custom environment or on Windows, please install jq (or jq.exe) first or stick with key only. If no jq found on your system, even if you provide restore-keys, it will be silently discarded. You do not need jq if you are not using s3 backend.

S3

S3 backend uses AWS CLI v1 or v2 to copy and download from/to S3 bucket or s3-compatible bucket. To be precisely, backend simply uses aws s3 cp command for all operations. Before that, we do head-object to check existence of the cache key on target bucket. While tarball is the default backend, S3 backend is heavily tested and ready for use in production. See some examples below for S3 backend.

As of v2.4.2, this is the Recommended backend for cache

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
        compress-program: gzip # Allows for custom compression backends - i.e. pigz. Defaults to `gzip`.
        s3:
          profile: "other-profile" # Optional. Defaults to `default`.
          bucket: "s3-bucket"
          class: STANDARD # Optional. Defaults to empty which is usually STANDARD or based on policy.
          args: '--option 1' # Optional. Defaults to empty. Any optional argument that can be passed to aws s3 cp command.
          save-cache: true # Optional. Saves the cache on temp folder and keep between builds/jobs on the same machine.
          save-cache-dir: /mnt/cache # Optional. Where to save the cache if `save-cache` is enabled.
        paths:
          - 'bundle/vendor'

The paths are synced using Amazon S3 into your bucket using a structure of organization-slug/pipeline-slug/cache_key.tar, as determined by the Buildkite environment variables.

S3-compatible Providers

Use endpoint and region fields to pass host and region parameters to be able to use S3-compatible providers. For example:

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        s3:
          bucket: "s3-bucket"
          endpoint: "https://s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud"
          region: "nl-ams" # Optional. Defaults to `host` one.
          # Alternative: If you strictly need to specify host and region manually, then use like this:
          # args: "--endpoint-url=https://s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud --region=nl-ams"
        paths:
          - 'bundle/vendor'

Or, alternatively you can define them in your environment file like this:

export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_ENDPOINT="https://s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud"
# Optionally specify region:
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_REGION="nl-ams"

Google Cloud Storage Interoperability

Though native Google Cloud Storage is on the roadmap, it is possible to use this plugin via Google Cloud Storage interoperability.

Enabling this interoperability in Google Cloud Storage will generate the respective HMAC keys that are equivalent to the AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY. An example configuration is:

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
        compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
        s3:
          bucket: 'gcs-bucket'
          args: '--endpoint-url=https://storage.googleapis.com --region=us-east1'
          # Alternatively, you can use these 2 inputs instead of `args`:
          # endpoint: "https://storage.googleapis.com"
          # region: "us-east1"

However, as GCS does not support multipart uploads, it is required to disable this in the AWS CLI. This can be done in a variety of ways, but a simple approach is using a pre-command hook:

# The AWS CLI is used for uploading cached deps to GCS. Multipart uploads need
# to be disabled as they don't work in GCS but the only way to disable them is
# to just set a very high threshold
echo '--- :aws: Disable multipart uploads in AWS CLI'
aws configure set default.s3.multipart_threshold 5GB

Storage Class

You can pass class option for the following classes:

  • STANDARD
  • STANDARD_IA
  • ONEZONE_IA
  • INTELLIGENT_TIERING

Default value will always be empty. This means, AWS or Compatible provider will use its default value for stored object or a value that given by Lifecycle policy.

Additional Arguments

You can pass args argument with required options. This arguments will be added to the end of s3 cp command. Therefore please do not add following options:

  • --storage-class
  • --profile
  • --endpoint-url
  • --region

However, If you do not specify profile, endpoint, region and class via YAML configuration, then you can pass those arguments to the args.

rsync

You can also use rsync to store your files using the rsync backend. Files will neither compressed nor packed.

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: rsync
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        rsync:
          path: '/tmp/buildkite-cache' # Defaults to /tmp with v2.4.10+
        paths:
          - 'bundle/vendor'

The paths are synced using rsync_path/cache_key/path. This is useful for maintaining a local cache directory, even though this cache is not shared between servers, it can be reused by different agents/builds.

tarball

You can also use tarballs to store your files using the tarball backend. Files will not be compressed but surely packed into single archive.

As of v2.4.2, tarball is no longer recommended backend. Especially but not limited to If you are on AWS Elastic Stack, please use S3 backend.

tarball is still the default backend.

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: tarball
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
        tarball:
          path: '/tmp/buildkite-cache' # Defaults to /tmp with v2.4.10+
          max: 7 # Optional. Removes tarballs older than 7 days.
        paths:
          - 'bundle/vendor'

The paths are synced using tarball_path/cache_key.tar. This is useful for maintaining a local cache directory, even though this cache is not shared between servers, it can be reused by different agents/builds.

Configurations

Cache Key Templates

The cache key is a string, which support a crude template system. Currently checksum is the only command supported for now. It can be used as in the example above. In this case the cache key will be determined by executing a checksum (actually sha1sum) on the Gemfile.lock file, prepended with v1-cache-{{ runner.os }}-.

Supported templates

TemplateTranslated
idid of your cache. Defaults to empty.
runner.osOne of:
Windows
Linux
macOS
Generic
checksum 'file_name' - or -
checksum './directory'		File: sha1 of that file
Directory: sorted hashing of the whole directory.
date 'format'Prints the current timestamp with given format. Useful when you want to catalog your caches or expire them on date (daily, weekly or monthly…). E.g.: date '+%Y-%m'
git.branchFor example: master.
Derived from ${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}
git.commitFor example: 9576a34.... (Full SHA).
Derived from ${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
env.FOOValue in environment variable FOO

Hashing (checksum) against directory

Along with lock files, you can calculate directory that contains multiple files or recursive directories and files.

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: node # or node-16
        backend: tarball # Optional. Default `backend` is already set to `tarball`
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum './app/javascript' }}" # Calculate whole 'app/javascript' recursively
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
        tarball:
          path: '/tmp/buildkite-cache' # Defaults to /tmp with v2.4.10+
          max: 7 # Optional. Removes tarballs older than 7 days.
        paths:
          - node_modules

For example, you can calculate total checksum of your javascript folder to skip build, If the source didn’t changed.

Note: Before hashing files, we do sorting via sort. This makes exact same sorted and hashed content against very same directory between different builds.

Skip Cache on PRs

You can skip caching on Pull Requests (Merge Requests) by simply adding pr: false to the cache plugin. For example;

steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        pr: false # Default to `true` which is do cache on PRs.
        compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
        s3:
          profile: "other-profile" # Optional. Defaults to `default`.
          bucket: "s3-bucket"
          class: STANDARD # Optional. Defaults to empty which is usually STANDARD or based on policy.
          args: '--option 1' # Optional. Defaults to empty. Any optional argument that can be passed to aws s3 cp command.
        paths:
          - 'bundle/vendor'

Or you can set this by Environment:

#!/bin/bash

export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_PR=false

Skip cache upload

You can skip the cache upload at the end of a build step by using upload-cache. The possible values are:

ValueBehavior
true (default)Cache will be uploaded at the end of the build step
falseCache upload will be skipped.
default-branch-onlyCache will only upload on the default branch (defined by BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH)
steps:
  - plugins:
    - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
        s3:
          bucket: "s3-bucket"
        paths:
          - 'bundle/vendor'
        upload-cache: false # Defaults to `true`

Advanced and Multiple usages in same pipeline

node-cache: &node-cache
  id: node # or node-16
  key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'yarn.lock' }}"
  restore-keys:
    - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
    - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
  backend: s3
  s3:
    bucket: cache-bucket
  paths:
    - node_modules
    # If you have sub-dir then use:
    # - **/node_modules

ruby-cache: &ruby-cache
  id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
  key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
  restore-keys:
    - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
    - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
  backend: s3
  s3:
    bucket: cache-bucket
  paths:
    - 'bundler/vendor'

all-plugins: &all-plugins
  - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20: *node-cache
  - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20: *ruby-cache
  - docker#v3.7.0: ~ # Use your config here

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: test
    command: yarn test --runInBand && bundle exec rspec --color
    plugins: *all-plugins
  - name: ':istanbul: Run Istanbul'
    key: istanbul
    depends_on: test
    command: .buildkite/steps/istanbul.sh
    plugins: *all-plugins

Usage with docker

Put cache plugin before docker or docker-compose plugins. Let’s cache do the rest restoring and caching afterwards.

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20: # Define cache *before* docker plugins.
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        pr: false
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor
      - docker#v3.7.0: ~ # Use your config here
      - docker-compose#3.7.0: ~ # Or compose. Use your config here

Adjust compression level

You can pass numbers to compress argument. Default is false means no compression. If you pass true then default compression (6) will be used. You can provide compression level from 0 to 9. 0 means least, 9 means best compression (Causes intensive CPU usage).

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        pr: false
        compress: 2 # fast compression.
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor

Or, alternatively you can use environments globally:

export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_COMPRESS=2

Continue to cache on failed builds

There is a possibility to do cache and send to S3 or Tarball storage when a build failed (aka. non-zero exit code). This is possible via continue_on_error option key as follow:

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        pr: false
        compress: 2 # fast compression.
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor
        continue_on_error: true # Cache will be made even build fails.

Multi-threaded compression

You can benefit tar’s compress-program option to allow multi-threaded compression. Thus, all you need to pass this option to the plugin as below:

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: 2 # fast compression.
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor
        compress-program: pigz # tar will use `pigz` to compress and benefit multithreading...

Sharing caches between pipelines

If you have multiple pipelines that can benefit from referencing the same cache, you can use the pipeline-slug-override option:

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: 2 # fast compression.
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor
        pipeline-slug-override: "other-pipeline" # other-pipeline references the same Gemfile.lock

Keep the cache file between jobs/builds

To prevent re-downloading the same cache again and place it to a temporary directory then copy when necessary use the save-cache option as follows:

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: 2 # fast compression.
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
          save-cache: true # Optional. Saves the cache on temp folder and keep between builds/jobs on the same machine. Defaults to `false`
          save-cache-dir: /mnt/cache # Optional. Where to save the cache if `save-cache` is enabled.
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor

Auto deletion old caches

For tarballs, To keep caches and delete them in for example 7 days, use max: 7.

For S3, As long as you use Lifcecycle policy (AWS and Scaleway supports this feature) you will only have caches for number of days you specify in your Lifecycle policy terms. This will allows you to invalidate old caches and save some storage costs.

Always upload Cache

There are some cases where you want to process the cache no matter of what. In this scenario, use always option and set it to true (Defaults to false):

See #46 and #59 for details.

steps:
  - name: ':jest: Run tests'
    key: jest
    command: yarn test --runInBand
    plugins:
      - nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
        id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
        backend: s3
        key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
        restore-keys:
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
          - 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
        compress: 2 # fast compression.
        always: true # Optional. Always process the cache and upload. Defaults to `false`
        s3:
          bucket: s3-bucket
        paths:
          - bundle/vendor

Globs on paths

You can use glob pattern in paths (to be cached) after v2.1.x

Roadmap

  • Google Cloud Storage support.
  • BitPaket Easy Storage support.
  • Azure Blob Storage support.

Copyright © 2024 Nienbo Corporation. All rights reserved.

Recommended plugins

Git S3 Cache

Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.

automattic automattic

Git S3 Cache

Reads your git repo from an S3 cache.

automattic automattic

AWS S3 cache plugin

Save / restore cache to / from AWS S3 bucket.

peakon peakon

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

Start turning complexity into an advantage

Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.

Get started View pricing
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Pipeline templates
  3. Public pipelines
  4. Test Engine
  5. Package Registries
  6. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  7. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Webinars
  5. Plugins
  6. Case studies
  7. Events
  8. Comparisons

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Brand assets
  5. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for AI/ML
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2025