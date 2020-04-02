Cache Buildkite Plugin
Tarball, Rsync & S3 Cache Kit for Buildkite. Supports Linux, macOS and Windows*
* Windows requires Git for Windows 2.25 or later.
A Buildkite plugin to restore and save
directories by cache keys. For example, use the checksum of a
.resolved or
.lock file
to restore/save built dependencies between independent builds, not just jobs.
With tarball or rsync, if source folder has changes, this will not fail your build, instead will surpress, notify and continue.
For S3, Instead of sync thousands of files, It just creates a tarball before S3 operation then copy this tarball to s3 at one time. This will reduce both time and cost on AWS billing.
Plus, In addition to tarball & rsync, we also do not re-create another tarball for same cache key if it’s already exists.
- Backends
- Configurations
- Cache Key Templates
- Hashing (checksum) against directory
- Skip Cache on PRs
- Skip cache upload
- Advanced and Multiple usages in same pipeline
- Usage with docker
- Adjust compression level
- Continue to cache on failed builds
- Multi-threaded compression
- Sharing caches between pipelines
- Keep the cache file between jobs/builds
- Auto deletion old caches
- Always upload Cache
- Globs on paths
- Roadmap
Backends
Please see
lib/backends/*.sh for available backends. You can fork, add your backend then send a PR here.
Available backends and their requirements:
|Backend
|Linux (GNU)
|macOS (BSD)
|Windows
tarball
|tar
sha1sum
jq
|tar
shasum
jq
|Same as Linux
rsync
|rsync
sha1sum
|rsync
shasum
|Same as Linux*
s3
|aws-cli (
>= 1, ~> 2)
tar
sha1sum
jq
|aws-cli (
>= 1, ~> 2)
tar
shasum
jq
|Same as Linux
Windows Support
If you install Git for Windows 2.25 or later, you will benefit all features of Cache on Windows. Make sure you’ve added
bash.exe into your
PATH.
* Rsync on Windows requires https://itefix.net/cwrsync. To be clear, except
rsync, you can use
s3 and
tarball on Windows without an additional app.
For
restore-keys support, please download
jq and add it to the
PATH: https://stedolan.github.io/jq/download/
jq
To
restore-keys support works, you need
jq command available in your
PATH. Buildkite AWS EC2 Elastic Stack already has
jq installed by default. But, If you use custom environment or on Windows, please install
jq (or
jq.exe) first or stick with
key only. If no
jq found on your system, even if you provide restore-keys, it will be silently discarded. You do not need
jq if you are not using
s3 backend.
S3
S3 backend uses AWS CLI v1 or v2 to copy and download from/to S3 bucket or s3-compatible bucket. To be precisely, backend simply uses
aws s3 cp command for all operations. Before that, we do
head-object to check existence of the cache key on target bucket. While tarball is the default backend, S3 backend is heavily tested and ready for use in production. See some examples below for S3 backend.
As of v2.4.2, this is the Recommended backend for cache
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
compress-program: gzip # Allows for custom compression backends - i.e. pigz. Defaults to `gzip`.
s3:
profile: "other-profile" # Optional. Defaults to `default`.
bucket: "s3-bucket"
class: STANDARD # Optional. Defaults to empty which is usually STANDARD or based on policy.
args: '--option 1' # Optional. Defaults to empty. Any optional argument that can be passed to aws s3 cp command.
save-cache: true # Optional. Saves the cache on temp folder and keep between builds/jobs on the same machine.
save-cache-dir: /mnt/cache # Optional. Where to save the cache if `save-cache` is enabled.
paths:
- 'bundle/vendor'
The paths are synced using Amazon S3 into your bucket using a structure of
organization-slug/pipeline-slug/cache_key.tar, as determined by the Buildkite environment
variables.
S3-compatible Providers
Use
endpoint and
region fields to pass host and region parameters to be able to use S3-compatible providers. For example:
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
s3:
bucket: "s3-bucket"
endpoint: "https://s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud"
region: "nl-ams" # Optional. Defaults to `host` one.
# Alternative: If you strictly need to specify host and region manually, then use like this:
# args: "--endpoint-url=https://s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud --region=nl-ams"
paths:
- 'bundle/vendor'
Or, alternatively you can define them in your
environment file like this:
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_ENDPOINT="https://s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud"
# Optionally specify region:
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_S3_REGION="nl-ams"
Google Cloud Storage Interoperability
Though native Google Cloud Storage is on the roadmap, it is possible to use this plugin via Google Cloud Storage interoperability.
Enabling this interoperability in Google Cloud Storage will generate the respective HMAC keys that are equivalent to the
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY. An example configuration is:
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
s3:
bucket: 'gcs-bucket'
args: '--endpoint-url=https://storage.googleapis.com --region=us-east1'
# Alternatively, you can use these 2 inputs instead of `args`:
# endpoint: "https://storage.googleapis.com"
# region: "us-east1"
However, as GCS does not support multipart uploads, it is required to disable this in the AWS CLI. This
can be done in a variety of ways, but a simple approach is using a
pre-command hook:
# The AWS CLI is used for uploading cached deps to GCS. Multipart uploads need
# to be disabled as they don't work in GCS but the only way to disable them is
# to just set a very high threshold
echo '--- :aws: Disable multipart uploads in AWS CLI'
aws configure set default.s3.multipart_threshold 5GB
Storage Class
You can pass
class option for the following classes:
STANDARD
STANDARD_IA
ONEZONE_IA
INTELLIGENT_TIERING
Default value will always be empty. This means, AWS or Compatible provider will use its default value for stored object or a value that given by Lifecycle policy.
Additional Arguments
You can pass
args argument with required options. This arguments will be added to the end of
s3 cp command. Therefore please do not add following options:
--storage-class
--profile
--endpoint-url
--region
However, If you do not specify
profile,
endpoint,
region and
class via YAML configuration, then you can pass those arguments to the
args.
rsync
You can also use rsync to store your files using the
rsync backend. Files will neither compressed nor packed.
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: rsync
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
rsync:
path: '/tmp/buildkite-cache' # Defaults to /tmp with v2.4.10+
paths:
- 'bundle/vendor'
The paths are synced using
rsync_path/cache_key/path. This is useful for maintaining a local
cache directory, even though this cache is not shared between servers, it can be reused by different
agents/builds.
tarball
You can also use tarballs to store your files using the
tarball backend. Files will not be compressed but surely packed into single archive.
As of v2.4.2, tarball is no longer recommended backend. Especially but not limited to If you are on AWS Elastic Stack, please use S3 backend.
tarball is still the default backend.
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: tarball
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
tarball:
path: '/tmp/buildkite-cache' # Defaults to /tmp with v2.4.10+
max: 7 # Optional. Removes tarballs older than 7 days.
paths:
- 'bundle/vendor'
The paths are synced using
tarball_path/cache_key.tar. This is useful for maintaining a local
cache directory, even though this cache is not shared between servers, it can be reused by different
agents/builds.
Configurations
Cache Key Templates
The cache key is a string, which support a crude template system. Currently
checksum is
the only command supported for now. It can be used as in the example above. In this case
the cache key will be determined by executing a checksum (actually
sha1sum) on the
Gemfile.lock file, prepended with
v1-cache-{{ runner.os }}-.
Supported templates
|Template
|Translated
id
id of your cache. Defaults to empty.
runner.os
|One of:
Windows
Linux
macOS
Generic
checksum 'file_name' - or -
checksum './directory'
|File: sha1 of that file
Directory: sorted hashing of the whole directory.
date 'format'
|Prints the current timestamp with given format. Useful when you want to catalog your caches or expire them on date (daily, weekly or monthly…). E.g.:
date '+%Y-%m'
git.branch
|For example:
master.
Derived from
${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}
git.commit
|For example:
9576a34.... (Full SHA).
Derived from
${BUILDKITE_COMMIT}
env.FOO
|Value in environment variable
FOO
Hashing (checksum) against directory
Along with lock files, you can calculate directory that contains multiple files or recursive directories and files.
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: node # or node-16
backend: tarball # Optional. Default `backend` is already set to `tarball`
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum './app/javascript' }}" # Calculate whole 'app/javascript' recursively
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
tarball:
path: '/tmp/buildkite-cache' # Defaults to /tmp with v2.4.10+
max: 7 # Optional. Removes tarballs older than 7 days.
paths:
- node_modules
For example, you can calculate total checksum of your javascript folder to skip build, If the source didn’t changed.
Note: Before hashing files, we do sorting via
sort. This makes exact same sorted and hashed content against very same directory between different builds.
Skip Cache on PRs
You can skip caching on Pull Requests (Merge Requests) by simply adding
pr: false to the cache plugin. For example;
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
pr: false # Default to `true` which is do cache on PRs.
compress: true # Create tar.gz instead of .tar (Compressed) Defaults to `false`.
s3:
profile: "other-profile" # Optional. Defaults to `default`.
bucket: "s3-bucket"
class: STANDARD # Optional. Defaults to empty which is usually STANDARD or based on policy.
args: '--option 1' # Optional. Defaults to empty. Any optional argument that can be passed to aws s3 cp command.
paths:
- 'bundle/vendor'
Or you can set this by Environment:
#!/bin/bash
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_PR=false
Skip cache upload
You can skip the cache upload at the end of a build step by using
upload-cache. The possible values are:
|Value
|Behavior
true (default)
|Cache will be uploaded at the end of the build step
false
|Cache upload will be skipped.
default-branch-only
|Cache will only upload on the default branch (defined by
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_DEFAULT_BRANCH)
steps:
- plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
s3:
bucket: "s3-bucket"
paths:
- 'bundle/vendor'
upload-cache: false # Defaults to `true`
Advanced and Multiple usages in same pipeline
node-cache: &node-cache
id: node # or node-16
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'yarn.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
backend: s3
s3:
bucket: cache-bucket
paths:
- node_modules
# If you have sub-dir then use:
# - **/node_modules
ruby-cache: &ruby-cache
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
backend: s3
s3:
bucket: cache-bucket
paths:
- 'bundler/vendor'
all-plugins: &all-plugins
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20: *node-cache
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20: *ruby-cache
- docker#v3.7.0: ~ # Use your config here
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: test
command: yarn test --runInBand && bundle exec rspec --color
plugins: *all-plugins
- name: ':istanbul: Run Istanbul'
key: istanbul
depends_on: test
command: .buildkite/steps/istanbul.sh
plugins: *all-plugins
Usage with docker
Put cache plugin before
docker or
docker-compose plugins. Let’s cache do the rest restoring and caching afterwards.
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20: # Define cache *before* docker plugins.
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
pr: false
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
paths:
- bundle/vendor
- docker#v3.7.0: ~ # Use your config here
- docker-compose#3.7.0: ~ # Or compose. Use your config here
Adjust compression level
You can pass numbers to
compress argument. Default is
false means no compression. If you pass
true then default compression (
6) will be used. You can provide compression level from 0 to 9. 0 means least, 9 means best compression (Causes intensive CPU usage).
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
pr: false
compress: 2 # fast compression.
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
paths:
- bundle/vendor
Or, alternatively you can use environments globally:
export BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_CACHE_COMPRESS=2
Continue to cache on failed builds
There is a possibility to do cache and send to S3 or Tarball storage when a build failed (aka.
non-zero exit code). This is possible via
continue_on_error option key as follow:
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
pr: false
compress: 2 # fast compression.
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
paths:
- bundle/vendor
continue_on_error: true # Cache will be made even build fails.
Multi-threaded compression
You can benefit tar’s
compress-program option to allow multi-threaded compression. Thus, all you need to pass this option to the plugin as below:
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: 2 # fast compression.
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
paths:
- bundle/vendor
compress-program: pigz # tar will use `pigz` to compress and benefit multithreading...
Sharing caches between pipelines
If you have multiple pipelines that can benefit from referencing the same cache, you can use the
pipeline-slug-override option:
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: 2 # fast compression.
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
paths:
- bundle/vendor
pipeline-slug-override: "other-pipeline" # other-pipeline references the same Gemfile.lock
Keep the cache file between jobs/builds
To prevent re-downloading the same cache again and place it to a temporary directory then copy when necessary use the
save-cache option as follows:
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: 2 # fast compression.
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
save-cache: true # Optional. Saves the cache on temp folder and keep between builds/jobs on the same machine. Defaults to `false`
save-cache-dir: /mnt/cache # Optional. Where to save the cache if `save-cache` is enabled.
paths:
- bundle/vendor
Auto deletion old caches
For tarballs, To keep caches and delete them in for example 7 days, use
max: 7.
For S3, As long as you use Lifcecycle policy (AWS and Scaleway supports this feature) you will only have caches for number of days you specify in your Lifecycle policy terms. This will allows you to invalidate old caches and save some storage costs.
Always upload Cache
There are some cases where you want to process the cache no matter of what. In this scenario, use
always option and set it to
true (Defaults to
false):
See #46 and #59 for details.
steps:
- name: ':jest: Run tests'
key: jest
command: yarn test --runInBand
plugins:
- nienbo/cache#v2.4.20:
id: ruby # or ruby-3.0
backend: s3
key: "v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-{{ checksum 'Gemfile.lock' }}"
restore-keys:
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-{{ runner.os }}-'
- 'v1-cache-{{ id }}-'
compress: 2 # fast compression.
always: true # Optional. Always process the cache and upload. Defaults to `false`
s3:
bucket: s3-bucket
paths:
- bundle/vendor
Globs on paths
You can use glob pattern in paths (to be cached) after
v2.1.x
Roadmap
- Google Cloud Storage support.
- BitPaket Easy Storage support.
- Azure Blob Storage support.
