Clubhouse Buildkite Status Badge Plugin

GitHub release (latest by date)

A Buildkite plugin that adds a branch specific buildkite status badge to a task on a Clubhouse ticket

Clubhouse Task

Example

The following pipeline will add a branch specific buildkite status badge to a task for the Clubhouse ticket ch17:

steps:
  - plugins:
      - caseymichael/clubhouse-buildkite-status-badge#v0.0.6:
          CLUBHOUSE_API_TOKEN: "CLUBHOUSE-API-TOKEN"
          BUILDKITE_BRANCH: "feature/sc-17/clubhouse-ticket-name"
          REPOSITORY_NAME: "repository-name"
          BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_URL: "https://buildkite.com/org-name"
          BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_BADGE_URL: "https://badge.buildkite.com/sample.svg"

Configuration

CLUBHOUSE_API_TOKEN (Required, string)

The generated API key to access Clubhouse.

BUILDKITE_BRANCH (Required, string)

The branch name that must contain the clubhouse id.

REPOSITORY_NAME (Required, string)

The repository name, useful for when a single clubhouse ticket might have branches in several repositories. This adds an informational badge with the repository name.

BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_ULR (Required, string)

The buildkite pipeline url for formatting the buildkite badge.

BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_BADGE_URL (Required, string)

The buildkite pipeline badge url for displaying the badge.

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm tests

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

