Clubhouse Buildkite Status Badge Plugin
A Buildkite plugin that adds a branch specific buildkite status badge to a task on a Clubhouse ticket
Example
The following pipeline will add a branch specific buildkite status badge to a task for the Clubhouse ticket
ch17:
steps:
- plugins:
- caseymichael/clubhouse-buildkite-status-badge#v0.0.6:
CLUBHOUSE_API_TOKEN: "CLUBHOUSE-API-TOKEN"
BUILDKITE_BRANCH: "feature/sc-17/clubhouse-ticket-name"
REPOSITORY_NAME: "repository-name"
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_URL: "https://buildkite.com/org-name"
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_BADGE_URL: "https://badge.buildkite.com/sample.svg"
Configuration
CLUBHOUSE_API_TOKEN (Required, string)
The generated API key to access Clubhouse.
BUILDKITE_BRANCH (Required, string)
The branch name that must contain the clubhouse id.
REPOSITORY_NAME (Required, string)
The repository name, useful for when a single clubhouse ticket might have branches in several repositories. This adds an informational badge with the repository name.
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_ULR (Required, string)
The buildkite pipeline url for formatting the buildkite badge.
BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_BADGE_URL (Required, string)
The buildkite pipeline badge url for displaying the badge.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm tests
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request