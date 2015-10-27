  1. Plugins
/
PR Commenter

A Buildkite plugin which will comment on pull requests.

Repository:
pr-commenter-buildkite-plugin
Created:
Jul 3, 2024
Last updated:
Mar 3, 2025
Topics:
Latest release:
v0.0.1 (Jul 4, 2024)

The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.

