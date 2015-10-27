- Plugins
- /
- buildkite-plugins
- /
- pr-commenter-buildkite-plugin
Plugins
Extend your pipelines with Buildkite Plugins
- Docker ComposeUpdated Jan 29, 2025
- DockerUpdated Nov 8, 2024
- CacheUpdated Feb 28, 2025
- ArtifactsUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Junit AnnotateUpdated Feb 17, 2025
- ECRUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Monorepo DiffUpdated Dec 11, 2024
- Vault SecretsUpdated Jan 14, 2025
- ECS DeployUpdated Oct 3, 2024
- OIDC Assume AWS RoleUpdated Feb 24, 2025
- Docker LoginUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Detect ClownsUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- ShellcheckUpdated Oct 17, 2024
- Test CollectorUpdated Feb 3, 2025
- Golang BuildUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Plugin LinterUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Aviator Test UploaderUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Library ExampleUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Git CleanUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- GolangUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- GOPATH CheckoutUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Sparse checkoutUpdated Nov 25, 2024
- gcp-workload-identity-federationUpdated Jan 6, 2025
- Cluster SecretsUpdated Oct 31, 2024
- LaceworkUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Buildkite PluginUpdated Oct 3, 2024
- Gitlab StatusUpdated Oct 3, 2024
- CalibreUpdated Jun 30, 2020
- Test BuildKite PluginsUpdated Oct 2, 2024
- Publish to PackagesUpdated Nov 10, 2024
- Custom-checkout-buildkite-pluginUpdated Feb 17, 2025
- Teams NotificationUpdated Oct 3, 2024
- IPA to S3 Buildkite PluginUpdated Oct 3, 2024
- Git SSH Checkout Buildkite PluginUpdated Nov 4, 2024
- AWS SecretsManager to bazelrc fileUpdated Jan 17, 2025
- rubygems-oidcUpdated Feb 4, 2025
- PR CommenterUpdated Mar 3, 2025
- Annotate Git DiffUpdated Mar 4, 2025
PR Commenter
buildkite-plugins
/
pr-commenter-buildkite-plugin
A Buildkite plugin which will comment on pull requests.
- Repository:
- pr-commenter-buildkite-plugin
- Created:
- Jul 3, 2024
- Last updated:
- Mar 3, 2025
- Topics:
- Latest release:
- v0.0.1 (Jul 4, 2024)
Focus search
Clear search term
The plugins listed on this webpage are provided for informational purposes only. They have not undergone any formal security review or assessment. While we strive to provide useful resources, we cannot guarantee the safety, reliability, or integrity of these plugins. Users are strongly advised to conduct their own security evaluations before downloading, installing, or using any plugin. By using these plugins, you acknowledge and accept any risks associated with their use. We disclaim any liability for any harm or damages arising from the use of the plugins listed.
Start turning complexity into an advantage
Create an account to get started with a 30-day free trial. No credit card required.