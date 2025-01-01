github-comment-buildkite-plugin
:speech_balloon: Post a comment to an Issue or PR on GitHub.
Usage
1. Properties
|Name
|Description
|repository
|owner and repo name, e.g. FluxML/Flux.jl
|issue_number
|PR id or Issue id
2. Necessary Resources
- You have to provide an artifact named “comment.txt”, in the same build.
- You have to provide 3 environment variables so that this plugin is able to generate
Installation Access Tokenvia GitHub REST-ful APIs:
APP_ID: any GitHub App should own an “id”, required to generate Installation Access Token.
INSTALLATION_ID: any App installed should have an “installation id”, required to generate Installation Access Token.
PEM_CONTENT_B64: related to the private key, but encoded in base64, also required to generate Installation Access Token.
-
3. Example
steps:
- label: ":rocket: Test plugin"
env:
APP_ID: 123456
INSTALLATION_ID: 12345678
PEM_CONTENT_B64: "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ="
commands: |
echo "Hi! I'm github-comment-buildkite-plugin created by skyleaworlder!" > comment.txt
buildkite-agent artifact upload comment.txt
plugins:
- skyleaworlder/github-comment:
repository: Eternal-Night-Archer/BenchmarkData
issue_number: 2
