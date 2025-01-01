  1. Resources
github-comment-buildkite-plugin

:speech_balloon: Post a comment to an Issue or PR on GitHub.

Usage

1. Properties

NameDescription
repositoryowner and repo name, e.g. FluxML/Flux.jl
issue_numberPR id or Issue id

2. Necessary Resources

  • You have to provide an artifact named “comment.txt”, in the same build.
  • You have to provide 3 environment variables so that this plugin is able to generate Installation Access Token via GitHub REST-ful APIs:
    • APP_ID: any GitHub App should own an “id”, required to generate Installation Access Token.
    • INSTALLATION_ID: any App installed should have an “installation id”, required to generate Installation Access Token.
    • PEM_CONTENT_B64: related to the private key, but encoded in base64, also required to generate Installation Access Token.

3. Example

steps:
  - label: ":rocket: Test plugin"
    env:
      APP_ID: 123456
      INSTALLATION_ID: 12345678
      PEM_CONTENT_B64: "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ="
    commands: |
      echo "Hi! I'm github-comment-buildkite-plugin created by skyleaworlder!" > comment.txt
      buildkite-agent artifact upload comment.txt
    plugins:
      - skyleaworlder/github-comment:
          repository: Eternal-Night-Archer/BenchmarkData
          issue_number: 2

