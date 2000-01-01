  1. Resources
Git S3 Cache Buildkite Plugin

Adds a pre-checkout hook that downloads a git mirror from S3 and uses it as part of the checkout process.

Example

Add the following to your pipeline.yml:

steps:
  - command:
      - "yarn install"
      - "yarn run test"
    plugins:
      - automattic/git-s3-cache#v1.0.0:
          bucket: "my-s3-bucket"
          repo: "path-to-repo-in-s3/"

Configuration

Before using this plugin, you should have an S3 bucket set up in a format similar to:

my-bucket/
├── my-project/
│   ├── 2020-01-01-my-project.git
│   ├── 2020-01-03-my-project.git
│   ├── 2020-01-05-my-project.git

Or:

my-bucket/
├── my-project/
│   ├── 2000-01-01
│       ├── my-project.git
│   └── 2001-01-02
│       ├── my-project.git

Git mirrors must end in .git, and should be sorted alphabetically with the most recent mirror appearing last.

bucket (Required, string)

The S3 bucket containing your mirrors.

repo (Required, string)

The S3 path to the repo. For example my-org/my-project.

Developing

To run the tests:

docker-compose run --rm lint

Contributing

  1. Fork the repo
  2. Make the changes
  3. Run the tests
  4. Commit and push your changes
  5. Send a pull request

Recommended plugins

