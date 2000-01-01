Git S3 Cache Buildkite Plugin
Adds a
pre-checkout hook that downloads a git mirror from S3 and uses it as part of the
checkout process.
Example
Add the following to your
pipeline.yml:
steps:
- command:
- "yarn install"
- "yarn run test"
plugins:
- automattic/git-s3-cache#v1.0.0:
bucket: "my-s3-bucket"
repo: "path-to-repo-in-s3/"
Configuration
Before using this plugin, you should have an S3 bucket set up in a format similar to:
my-bucket/
├── my-project/
│ ├── 2020-01-01-my-project.git
│ ├── 2020-01-03-my-project.git
│ ├── 2020-01-05-my-project.git
Or:
my-bucket/
├── my-project/
│ ├── 2000-01-01
│ ├── my-project.git
│ └── 2001-01-02
│ ├── my-project.git
Git mirrors must end in
.git, and should be sorted alphabetically with the most recent mirror appearing last.
bucket (Required, string)
The S3 bucket containing your mirrors.
repo (Required, string)
The S3 path to the repo. For example
my-org/my-project.
Developing
To run the tests:
docker-compose run --rm lint
Contributing
- Fork the repo
- Make the changes
- Run the tests
- Commit and push your changes
- Send a pull request