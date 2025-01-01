  1. Resources
Docker ECR Cache Buildkite Plugin

GitHub Release

A Buildkite plugin to cache Docker images in Amazon ECR or Google Container Registry.

This allows you to define a Dockerfile for your build-time dependencies without worrying about the time it takes to build the image. It allows you to re-use entire Docker images without worrying about layer caching, and/or pruning layers as changes are made to your containers.

An ECR repository to store the built Docker image will be created for you, if one doesn’t already exist.

Example

Basic usage

FROM bash

RUN echo 'my expensive build step'
steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1
      - docker#v5.10.0

Caching npm packages

This plugin can be used to effectively cache node_modules between builds without worrying about Docker layer cache invalidation. You do this by hinting when the image should be re-built.

FROM node:20-alpine

WORKDIR /workdir

COPY package.json pnpm-lock.yaml /workdir

# this step downloads the internet
RUN pnpm install
steps:
  - command: pnpm test
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          cache-on:
            - package.json # avoid cache hits on stale lockfiles
            - pnpm-lock.yaml
      - docker#v5.10.0:
          volumes:
            - /workdir/node_modules

The cache-on property also supports Bash globbing with globstar:

steps:
  - command: pnpm test
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          cache-on:
            - '**/package.json' # monorepo with multiple manifest files
            - pnpm-lock.yaml
      - docker#v5.10.0:
          volumes:
            - /workdir/node_modules

It also supports caching on specific JSON keys which can be specified following a # character using jq syntax. This requires jq to be installed on the build agent. This implementation works by matching on the first .json# substring.

A given entry cannot contain both bash globbing and a jq path.

steps:
  - command: pnpm test
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          cache-on:
            - .npmrc
            - package.json#.dependencies
            - package.json#.devDependencies
            - package.json#.packageManager
            - package.json#.pnpm.overrides
            - pnpm-lock.yaml
      - docker#v5.10.0:
          volumes:
            - /workdir/node_modules

Using another Dockerfile

It’s possible to specify the Dockerfile to use by:

steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          dockerfile: my-dockerfile
      - docker#v5.10.0

Alternatively, Dockerfile can be embedded inline:

steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          dockerfile-inline: |
            FROM node:20-alpine
            WORKDIR /workdir
            COPY package.json pnpm-lock.yaml /workdir
            RUN pnpm install

      - docker#v5.10.0

Building on the resulting image

The resulting image are exported as environment variables:

  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_IMAGE (or whatever is specified per changing the name of exported variable) for the combined image:tag value
  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_IMAGE for the image by itself
  • BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_TAG for the tag by itself

These variables can be used by subsequent plugins and commands in the same build step. For example, you may have a command that propagates these variables to another Docker build command:

steps:
  - command: >-
      docker build
      --build-arg BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_IMAGE
      --build-arg BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_TAG
      --file Dockerfile.secondary
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1

Your Dockerfile.secondary can then dynamically use these args:

ARG BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_IMAGE
ARG BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_TAG

FROM ${BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_IMAGE}:${BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_ECR_CACHE_EXPORT_TAG}

RUN echo wow

Specifying a target step

A multi-stage Docker build can be used to reduce an application container to just its runtime dependencies. However, this stripped down container may not have the environment necessary for running CI commands such as tests or linting. Instead, the target property can be used to specify an intermediate build stage to run commands against:

steps:
  - command: cargo test
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          target: build-deps
      - docker#v5.10.0

Specifying build context

The subdirectory containing the Dockerfile is the path used for the build’s context by default.

The context property can be used to specify a different path.

steps:
  - command: cargo test
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          dockerfile: dockerfiles/test/Dockerfile
          context: '.'
      - docker#v5.10.0

Specifying build args

Build-time variables are supported, either with an explicit value, or without one to propagate an environment variable from the pipeline step:

FROM bash

ARG ARG_1
ARG ARG_2

RUN echo "${ARG_1}"
RUN echo "${ARG_2}"
steps:
  - command: echo amaze
    env:
      ARG_1: wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          build-args:
            - ARG_1
            - ARG_2=such
      - docker#v5.10.0

Additional docker build arguments be passed via the additional-build-args setting:

steps:
  - command: echo amaze
    env:
      ARG_1: wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          additional-build-args: '--ssh= default=\$SSH_AUTH_SOCK'
      - docker#v5.10.0

Specifying secrets

Build-time variables can be extracted from a pulled image, so when passing sensitive data, secrets should be used instead.

To use environment variables (perhaps fetched by another plugin) as secrets:

# syntax=docker/dockerfile:1.2

FROM bash

RUN --mount=type=secret,id=SECRET cat /run/secrets/SECRET
steps:
  - command: echo amaze
    env:
      SECRET: wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          secrets:
            - SECRET
      - docker#v5.10.0

You can also specify the full --secret flag value if you need more control:

steps:
  - command: echo amaze
    env:
      SECRET: wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/private-npm#v1.2.0:
          env: SECRET
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          secrets:
            - id=npmrc,src=.npmrc
      - docker#v5.10.0

You must have a recent version of Docker with BuildKit support to use secrets. This plugin will automatically enable BuildKit via the DOCKER_BUILDKIT environment variable if any secrets are present in the configuration.

Changing the max cache time

By default images are kept in ECR for up to 30 days. This can be changed by specifying a max-age-days parameter:

steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          max-age-days: 7
      - docker#v5.10.0

Changing the name of exported variable

By default, image name and computed tag are exported to the Docker buildkite plugin env variable BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_DOCKER_IMAGE. In order to chain the plugin with a different plugin, this can be changed by specifying a export-env-variable parameter:

steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          export-env-variable: BUILDKITE_PLUGIN_MY_CUSTOM_PLUGIN_CACHE_IMAGE
      - my-custom-plugin#v1.0.0:

Skipping image pull from cache

By default, this plugin will pull the image when a cache hit is found. In scenarios where you may be using a caching step to ensure that an image exists for future steps, this may not be required. You can use skip-pull-from-cache to allow the plugin to exit early without pulling the image.

steps:
  - label: Build Cache
    command: ':'
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          skip-pull-from-cache: true

AWS ECR specific configuration

Specifying an ECR repository name

The plugin pushes and pulls Docker images to and from an ECR repository named build-cache/${BUILDKITE_ORGANIZATION_SLUG}/${BUILDKITE_PIPELINE_SLUG}. You can optionally use a custom repository name:

steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          ecr-name: my-unique-repository-name
          ecr-tags:
            Key: Value
            Key2: Value2
      - docker#v5.10.0

Specifying a region

By default, the plugin uses the region specified in the AWS_DEFAULT_REGION environment variable. If this environment variable is not present, it defaults to the eu-west-1 region. You can optionally specify the region in which you would like your cache to reside in:

steps:
  - command: echo wow
    plugins:
      - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
          region: ap-southeast-2
      - docker#v5.10.0

Required permissions

Below is a sample set of IAM policy statements that will allow this plugin to work:

- Sid: AllowRepositoryActions
  Action:
    - ecr:BatchCheckLayerAvailability
    - ecr:BatchGetImage
    - ecr:CompleteLayerUpload
    - ecr:CreateRepository
    - ecr:DescribeImages
    - ecr:DescribeRepositories
    - ecr:InitiateLayerUpload
    - ecr:PutImage
    - ecr:PutLifecyclePolicy
    - ecr:SetRepositoryPolicy
    - ecr:UploadLayerPart
  Effect: Allow
  Resource:
    - Fn::Sub: arn:aws:ecr:*:${AWS::AccountId}:repository/build-cache/${YourOrganisationSlug}/${YourPipelineSlug}
- Sid: AllowGetAuthorizationToken
  Action:
    - ecr:GetAuthorizationToken
  Resource: '*'
  Effect: Allow

GCP GCR specific configuration

Overview of Google Container Registry

Example:

- command: echo wow
  plugins:
    - seek-oss/docker-ecr-cache#v2.2.1:
        registry-provider: gcr
        gcp-project: foo-bar-123456

Required GCR configuration

  • registry-provider: this must be gcr to aim at a google container registry.
  • gcp-project: this must be supplied. It is the GCP project your GCR is set up inside.

Optional GCR configuration

  • registry-hostname (default: gcr.io). The location your image will be stored. See upstream docs for options.

Design

The plugin derives a checksum from:

  • The argument names and values specified in the build-args property
  • The files specified in the cache-on and dockerfile properties

This checksum is used as the Docker image tag to find and pull an existing cached image from ECR, or to build and push a new image for subsequent builds to use.

The plugin handles the creation of a dedicated ECR repository for the pipeline it runs in. To save on ECR storage costs and give images a chance to update/patch, a lifecycle policy is automatically applied to expire images after 30 days (configurable via max-age-days).

Tests

To run the tests of this plugin, run

docker-compose run --rm tests

License

MIT (see LICENSE)

