Jenkins was initially released in 2004 as Hudson, before becoming Jenkins in 2011 following a fork from Oracle's control. With nearly two decades of development, Jenkins has established itself as one of the most widely adopted CI/CD solutions in the industry. Written in Java, Jenkins has proven its reliability and stability across numerous production environments. The project is maintained by a vast and active community of users and contributors who continually evolve and improve the platform. Jenkins provides a server-based system that allows developers to automate various stages of their build pipeline and offers tremendous flexibility through its extensive plugin ecosystem with over 1,700 plugins.