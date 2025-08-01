Container image building documentation
We're pleased to announce the release of technical documentation that details how to use popular container image building frameworks from within our Elastic CI Stack for AWS and Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes (
agent-stack-k8s).
For our Elastic CI Stack for AWS, we've created documentation for the following frameworks:
For our Buildkite Agent Stack for Kubernetes, we've created documentation for the following frameworks:
Follow the links above for complete usage information for each framework.
Have questions or need help? Reach out to us at support@buildkite.com
Pete
GitHub App Names Updated for Clarity
We've updated the names of our GitHub apps to make their purpose clearer and help you choose the right integration for your needs.
Name changes:
- "GitHub" → "GitHub (Limited Access)"
- "GitHub (with code access)" → "GitHub"
What each app does:
GitHub (formerly "GitHub (with code access)") is now the default option. This app can:
- Clone your repositories during builds
- Access your source code for hosted agents
GitHub (Limited Access) (formerly "GitHub") provides basic integration without code access:
- Trigger builds on commits and pull requests
- Update commit statuses and checks
- Perfect for scenarios where you don't need Buildkite to access your source code
These updates improve clarity around each app's capabilities.
Learn more:
Sorcha
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