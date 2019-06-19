We've added a new Help menu to Buildkite that combines documentation search, suggested docs for the current page, and a link to support 👋
Check it out now in the top nav of any Buildkite page 🎉
To make it easier to find and create Buildkite plugins, we've launched the Buildkite Plugins Directory and updated the plugins documentation 🔨
Check out the new plugins documentation, or browse the plugins directory at buildkite.com/plugins.
We’ve rolled out search to the Buildkite documentation site, so it’s easier than ever to find an answer to your questions 🕵🏻♀️📚
You can find the search bar at the top of every page of documentation, so it’s always ready to go! 🎉
Stream your data from Buildkite to Amazon EventBridge with our new first-class integration 👩🏻🔬
You can route 12 different agent, build, and job events to EventBridge to track custom build metrics, monitor developer wait time, run AWS infrastructure operations based on build events, and create faster autoscaling rules.
You can find Buildkite in the EventBridge partner event sources. Check out our EventBridge integration documentation for detailed setup instructions 📚
Send notifications to email addresses, Basecamp Campfires, or Slack Channels with the new
notify pipeline YAML attribute 💎
Add as many notifications as you need for different teams or individuals alongside your pipeline steps in the
notify YAML block:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
steps: - command: test.sh - wait - command: build.sh notify: - email: "coolthings@internet.com" - slack: "fish-space#general"
For more information about adding
notify to your
pipeline.yml file, check out the new Notifications guide 💡
We've added support for defining step dependencies in your pipeline configuration, allowing you to minimize the wait times in your builds ⏭
To define a dependency between two steps, you can use the new properties
key and
depends_on:
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
steps: - command: "build.sh" key: "build" - command: "tests.sh" key: "tests" - command: "upload-coverage.sh" depends_on: "tests" - command: "deploy.sh" depends_on: - "build" - "tests"
We've also made sure that you can easily transition an existing pipeline to use step dependencies: starting with a sequential pipeline that uses
wait steps, you can gradually add
depends_on as you need.
For more information about how dependencies work, and how to add them to your pipeline, see the new Managing Step Dependencies guide ✨
There is a new feature available on our Enterprise plan: you can now choose to archive build logs to your own private S3 bucket, instead of storing them at rest with Buildkite 📦🔐
To enable private build log archiving for your organization, or to inquire about upgrading your team to Enterprise, email support@buildkite.com ✉️
We’ve added the annotations endpoint to our REST API for retrieving a build’s annotations 🗃
The data is presented as rendered HTML (the same HTML we use within the app) within a JSON body, alongside everything else you might want to know about the annotation.
You can read more about this addition in the Annotations API documentation 📖
There’s a whole new section in the docs: ✨Deployments ✨
Here you'll find common patterns for deployments with code samples and walkthroughs, as well as how to add manual approval steps, and working with external deployment systems.
Also new in the deployments section is our guide to Deploying with Kubernetes: a complete walk-through of setting up your Buildkite pipeline to deploy to your Kubernetes cluster
Check it all out in the new Deployments section 📚
We've added new documentation on Buildkite Agent's new Artifactory support for uploading build artifacts to JFrog's Artifactory 🎉
There is now first-class support for uploading your artifacts directly to your Artifactory instance.
To learn more about Artifactory and our technology partnership, head to the JFrog Partner website. To learn more about Buildkite's built-in Artifactory support, see our new Artifactory guide 👀
We've added a new
if property that uses a boolean expression to decide whether a step will be run or skipped 💫
You could previously use the
branches property to limit the running of a step based on which branch you were building, but this new option allows more complex conditions 😎
1 2 3 4
steps: - label: '💨 Smoke Test' command: smoke-test.sh if: "build.branch == 'master' || build.message =~ /\\[smoke\\]/i"
The
if property is available on all step types; check out the Using Conditionals
documentation for details!
We've added a new API Access Audit section in your Organization Settings, so you can identify old and unused tokens, and revoke their access to your organization’s data 🕵️
As well as sorting by usage or age, and searching by scope, you can search for the a full token value — allowing you to inspect and revoke a token you've access to.
You can read all about it in the new Managing API Access documentation, and if you’re an organization admin you can find the new API Access Audit section in your Organization Settings.
The swag you've all been waiting for is finally available in the shop: Buildkite socks 🧦
Our socks are pure cotton and are available in Small, Medium, and Large. Get your hands (or paws🐾) on a pair here: https://shop.buildkite.com/products/socks
We've added a new Single Sign-On section to your Buildkite organization settings, allowing you to setup, test, activate and manage your SSO configuration:
See the SSO documentation for all the details, and how to get started.
We’ve added support for setting the timezone of your Scheduled Builds, so you’re no longer limited to just UTC ⏰
As an added bonus, if you specify a timezone it will automatically handle changes such as daylight savings 🎉
You can read more about the new timezone support in the updated Scheduled Builds documentation.
We've added the ability to link to build annotations, so you can more easily share them with your team, and link to them in your build output 🔗
You can find an annotation's link using the coloured bar on the left, or you can add
#annotation-<context> to the build page's URL. For example, if the annotation has the context
coverage, you'd add
#annotation-coverage to the build page's URL.
See the buildkite-agent annotate documentation for information on adding and updating build annotations.
We've added a
pipelineRotateWebhookURL GraphQL mutation for rotating the webhook URL that connects a pipeline with your source control. And a github-webhook-rotate CLI tool for automating the process with GitHub 🌪
You can find the CLI tool on GitHub at buildkite/github-webhook-rotate, and the GraphQL mutation documentation by searching for
pipelineRotateWebhookURL in the GraphQL Explorer.
We've added a new set of REST APIs for managing an API Access Token, including the ability to immediately revoke the current token 🗑
See the API Access Token REST API documentation for more details.
To help increase the security between Buildkite and your Github Enterprise, Gitlab Community/Enterprise, or Bitbucket Server, you can now limit which IP address ranges are allowed to send build events to Buildkite 🚧
You can configure the new IP restrictions using the "Allowed IP Addresses" fields in your Buildkite Organization Settings.
To protect accounts from being accessed using compromised passwords, we've integrated haveibeenpwned.com into all of our authentication systems, allowing us to verify that known compromised passwords can't be used to access Buildkite data 🚷
The integration with haveibeenpwned.com uses a technique called k-anonymity hashes, which hashes the password and sends only the first few characters, ensuring there's little risk of disclosing information about your password.
