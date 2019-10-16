We've added new documentation on Buildkite Agent's new Artifactory support for uploading build artifacts to JFrog's Artifactory 🎉

There is now first-class support for uploading your artifacts directly to your Artifactory instance.

To learn more about Artifactory and our technology partnership, head to the JFrog Partner website. To learn more about Buildkite's built-in Artifactory support, see our new Artifactory guide 👀