  Conditional expressions for pipeline steps

Conditional expressions for pipeline steps

We've added a new if property that uses a boolean expression to decide whether a step will be run or skipped 💫

You could previously use the branches property to limit the running of a step based on which branch you were building, but this new option allows more complex conditions 😎

1
2
3
4
steps:
  - label: '💨 Smoke Test'
    command: smoke-test.sh
    if: "build.branch == 'master' || build.message =~ /\\[smoke\\]/i"

The if property is available on all step types; check out the Using Conditionals documentation for details!

Matthew

