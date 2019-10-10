We've added a new if property that uses a boolean expression to decide whether a step will be run or skipped 💫

You could previously use the branches property to limit the running of a step based on which branch you were building, but this new option allows more complex conditions 😎

1 2 3 4 steps: - label: '💨 Smoke Test' command: smoke-test.sh if: "build.branch == 'master' || build.message =~ /\\[smoke\\]/i"