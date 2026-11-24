You can now use OpenAI models alongside Anthropic in your Buildkite pipelines.

Call OpenAI’s Responses API from pipeline steps using your existing Buildkite job tokens, without putting provider API keys in your pipeline configuration. Choose Buildkite-hosted credentials or bring your own OpenAI API key, and track usage for either option in Settings → Usage → Model Providers.

Buildkite-hosted credentials are available to Pro and Enterprise organizations with a valid credit card. With your own key, OpenAI bills you directly.

Get started with OpenAI in Model Providers.