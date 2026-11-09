Cancel in-progress jobs with concurrency groups
For finer control over concurrency group queues,
cancel_in_progress: true lets a job waiting for a concurrency slot cancel blocking jobs in the same group:
steps:
- command: "./real-device-tests.sh"
concurrency:
limit: 1
group: "my-pipeline/real-device-tests/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}"
cancel_in_progress: true
The new
concurrency map syntax keeps your limit, group, and scheduling method together. Existing configurations keep working—no migration required.
GitHub Actions workflows can keep their existing
cancel-in-progress settings with buildkite-gha v0.123.0. Job cancellation uses the same native Buildkite feature.
Samuel
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