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  5. Cancel in-progress jobs with concurrency groups

Cancel in-progress jobs with concurrency groups

For finer control over concurrency group queues, cancel_in_progress: true lets a job waiting for a concurrency slot cancel blocking jobs in the same group:

steps:
  - command: "./real-device-tests.sh"
    concurrency:
      limit: 1
      group: "my-pipeline/real-device-tests/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}"
      cancel_in_progress: true

The new concurrency map syntax keeps your limit, group, and scheduling method together. Existing configurations keep working—no migration required.

GitHub Actions workflows can keep their existing cancel-in-progress settings with buildkite-gha v0.123.0. Job cancellation uses the same native Buildkite feature.

See how to cancel jobs in progress.

Samuel

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