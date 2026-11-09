Cancel in-progress jobs with concurrency groups

For finer control over concurrency group queues, cancel_in_progress: true lets a job waiting for a concurrency slot cancel blocking jobs in the same group:

Copy steps: - command: "./real-device-tests.sh" concurrency: limit: 1 group: "my-pipeline/real-device-tests/${BUILDKITE_BRANCH}" cancel_in_progress: true

The new concurrency map syntax keeps your limit, group, and scheduling method together. Existing configurations keep working—no migration required.

GitHub Actions workflows can keep their existing cancel-in-progress settings with buildkite-gha v0.123.0. Job cancellation uses the same native Buildkite feature.

See how to cancel jobs in progress.