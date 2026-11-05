More control and visibility for artifacts

Organization admins on plans with a maximum artifact retention period of 90 days or less can now choose a shorter retention period for Buildkite-hosted artifacts in Settings → Pipelines → Storage. Organizations with a fixed retention period set by Buildkite should contact support to request a change. Customer-owned buckets are unaffected.

We’ve also updated Settings → Usage → Artifacts to make usage over time easier to understand. For plans with artifact storage or download inclusions, the page shows current-period usage against those inclusions, including how much is left or exceeded. For plans without inclusions, it shows usage totals and last-period comparisons without allowance meters. Historical charts and tables help both groups track usage over time; where inclusions apply, past usage is compared against your current plan’s inclusions.

The storage breakdown shows current storage, average storage over the selected period, and when your retention period changed.