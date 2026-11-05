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More control and visibility for artifacts

Organization admins on plans with a maximum artifact retention period of 90 days or less can now choose a shorter retention period for Buildkite-hosted artifacts in SettingsPipelinesStorage. Organizations with a fixed retention period set by Buildkite should contact support to request a change. Customer-owned buckets are unaffected.

Storage settings showing the artifact retention period and what happens when it changes

We’ve also updated SettingsUsageArtifacts to make usage over time easier to understand. For plans with artifact storage or download inclusions, the page shows current-period usage against those inclusions, including how much is left or exceeded. For plans without inclusions, it shows usage totals and last-period comparisons without allowance meters. Historical charts and tables help both groups track usage over time; where inclusions apply, past usage is compared against your current plan’s inclusions.

The storage breakdown shows current storage, average storage over the selected period, and when your retention period changed.

Artifacts usage overview showing storage and download inclusions, usage history, and artifact retention

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