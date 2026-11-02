A changelog post about the changelog menu

We’ve added a changelog menu to Buildkite. This changelog post is to let you know about the changelog menu, and is available in the changelog menu for that purpose.

If you arrived at this changelog post through the changelog menu, you already know about the changelog menu. Please interpret this changelog post as confirmation that what you thought was the changelog menu was, in fact, the changelog menu.

If you arrived at this changelog post some other way, there is now a changelog menu. Open the changelog menu using the newspaper icon in the Buildkite header to see recent updates. A badge lets you know when there’s something new. One of those updates will be this changelog post. You don’t need to read it again, but you can if you want to.

To clarify: the changelog menu also contains changelog posts about things other than the changelog menu. We expect those to account for most of its contents.

The changelog menu is now available to everyone. Everyone should therefore be able to find this announcement explaining where to find this announcement.