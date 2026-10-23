You can now manage Test Engine workflows with Terraform and the REST API instead of configuring each one in the UI.

The new buildkite_test_suite_workflow resource in Buildkite Terraform provider v1.43.0 lets you define monitors, filters, and actions in code, and import existing workflows. For example, add a flaky label when a test becomes flaky and remove it when it recovers.

The REST API lets you list, create, update, and delete workflows. API access tokens need read_suites to read workflows and write_suites to make changes. Available monitors and actions depend on your plan.

Get started with the Terraform workflow resource or the Workflows REST API.