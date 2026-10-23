Manage Test Engine workflows with Terraform and the REST API
You can now manage Test Engine workflows with Terraform and the REST API instead of configuring each one in the UI.
The new
buildkite_test_suite_workflow resource in Buildkite Terraform provider v1.43.0 lets you define monitors, filters, and actions in code, and import existing workflows. For example, add a
flaky label when a test becomes flaky and remove it when it recovers.
The REST API lets you list, create, update, and delete workflows. API access tokens need
read_suites to read workflows and
write_suites to make changes. Available monitors and actions depend on your plan.
Get started with the Terraform workflow resource or the Workflows REST API.
Meghan
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