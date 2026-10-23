  1. Resources
  2. /
  3. Changelog
  4. /
  5. Manage Test Engine workflows with Terraform and the REST API

Manage Test Engine workflows with Terraform and the REST API

You can now manage Test Engine workflows with Terraform and the REST API instead of configuring each one in the UI.

The new buildkite_test_suite_workflow resource in Buildkite Terraform provider v1.43.0 lets you define monitors, filters, and actions in code, and import existing workflows. For example, add a flaky label when a test becomes flaky and remove it when it recovers.

The REST API lets you list, create, update, and delete workflows. API access tokens need read_suites to read workflows and write_suites to make changes. Available monitors and actions depend on your plan.

Get started with the Terraform workflow resource or the Workflows REST API.

Meghan

Atom feed

You deserve better CI.

Get started for free with a full month of our all-access trial.

Start an all-access trial
Buildkite Pipelines

Platform

  1. Pipelines
  2. Public pipelines
  3. Test Engine
  4. Package Registries
  5. Mobile Delivery Cloud
  6. Pricing

Hosting options

  1. Self-hosted agents
  2. Mac hosted agents
  3. Linux hosted agents

Resources

  1. Docs
  2. Blog
  3. Changelog
  4. Example pipelines
  5. Plugins
  6. Webinars
  7. Case studies
  8. Events
  9. Migration Services

Company

  1. About
  2. Careers
  3. Press
  4. Security
  5. Brand assets
  6. Contact

Solutions

  1. Replace Jenkins
  2. Workflows for MLOps
  3. Testing at scale
  4. Monorepo mojo
  5. Bazel orchestration

Compare

  1. Buildkite vs GitHub Actions
  2. Buildkite vs Jenkins
  3. Buildkite vs CircleCI
  4. Buildkite vs Harness
  5. Buildkite vs CloudBees
  6. Buildkite vs Blacksmith
  7. Buildkite vs Depot

Legal

  1. Terms of Service
  2. Acceptable Use Policy
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Subprocessors
  5. Service Level Agreement
  6. Supplier Code of Conduct
  7. Modern Slavery Statement

Support

  1. System status
  2. Forum
© Buildkite Pty Ltd 2026