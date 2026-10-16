Spot slow and flaky tests faster from your test suite Summary

Your test suite's Summary page now brings together more of the data you need to keep your suite healthy and fast, so you can see where time is going and where reliability is slipping without digging through individual tests.

To find what's slowing your suite down, Slowest tests lists the 10 slowest tests in the selected period, and the suite and test duration distributions show how execution time is spread across runs and tests, with percentile markers. Values above p95 are omitted to keep the distributions readable.

To keep reliability on track, flaky test trends show how many tests were marked flaky or resolved and how many runs failed because of known flaky tests. Workflow activity shows how often each workflow raises alarms and how quickly they recover. Test statistics can now be grouped by any tag as well as by team, so you can see which parts of your codebase account for the most tests and execution time.

The new charts start hidden on existing suites. Anyone who can edit the suite can add them from Edit layout > Widgets and arrange the page around the data their team cares about most.

Learn more in the test suites documentation.