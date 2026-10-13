Catch pipeline YAML errors before your first build with Buildkite MCP
Your AI agent can now check the pipeline YAML it writes before you commit or upload it. The Buildkite MCP Server includes
validate_pipeline, a read-only tool that checks YAML syntax and structure against Buildkite's pipeline schema, without uploading the pipeline or starting a build.
Validation errors include paths and messages, giving your agent the information it needs to correct invalid step definitions and other schema errors. For example, ask your agent:
Validate
.buildkite/pipeline.ymlwith
validate_pipelineand fix any YAML syntax or schema errors before I commit it.
This checks the YAML, not how the pipeline will run: it doesn't validate environment variable interpolation, plugin configuration, dependency references, or dynamically generated steps.
To try it, use Buildkite MCP Server v1.23.0 or later with the
pipelines toolset enabled, and ask your agent to check your next pipeline change.
Ben
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