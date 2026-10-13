Retry jobs with narrower API token permissions
Retry automation no longer needs the broader
write_builds REST API scope. The new
retry_builds scope allows a token to retry failed jobs in existing builds or individual eligible jobs, without granting access to the create-build or rebuild endpoints.
When creating or editing an API access token, select Build Retries (
retry_builds). Your existing user and pipeline permissions still apply, and tokens with
write_builds continue to work unchanged.
Retrying trigger jobs can create downstream builds. Full GraphQL access grants separate write permissions, so keep GraphQL access disabled or read-only if your automation should only perform retries.
To set up a token for your retry automation, see Managing API access tokens.
Ben
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