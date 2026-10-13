Retry jobs with narrower API token permissions

Retry automation no longer needs the broader write_builds REST API scope. The new retry_builds scope allows a token to retry failed jobs in existing builds or individual eligible jobs, without granting access to the create-build or rebuild endpoints.

When creating or editing an API access token, select Build Retries ( retry_builds ). Your existing user and pipeline permissions still apply, and tokens with write_builds continue to work unchanged.

Retrying trigger jobs can create downstream builds. Full GraphQL access grants separate write permissions, so keep GraphQL access disabled or read-only if your automation should only perform retries.

To set up a token for your retry automation, see Managing API access tokens.