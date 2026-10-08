Buildkite MCP Server updates

Your agent can now do more of the work between a failed build and a green one. Here are the latest tool updates for the Buildkite MCP Server.

See what changed since the last green build

When a build fails, one of the first questions is what's different from the last one that passed. compare_builds answers it in a single call. It compares a build with the most recent earlier passing build on the same branch, or any build you choose, and reports which steps newly failed, recovered, or are still failing, along with changes in run time and retries. For up to three newly failing steps it includes the end of the job log, so your agent can start on the cause straight away.

Retry only the failures worth retrying

Ask your agent to retry the failed jobs in a build and it can now tell a lost agent from a broken test. retry_failed_jobs retries jobs that failed for infrastructure reasons, such as an expired job or an agent that was lost or stopped, and leaves real failures alone. It reports every job it retried or skipped, with the reason, so you know exactly what happened.

Want to check first? Ask for a dry run, and your agent will tell you what it would retry without touching the build.

Find your slowest tests

slowest_executions_for_build lists a build's slowest test executions across your Test Engine suites, and read_execution_trace shows where a single execution spent its time.

Connect a pipeline to GitHub

A pipeline without a GitHub webhook never starts a build when you push. create_pipeline_webhook adds the webhook to an existing pipeline, so your agent can fix it without recreating the pipeline. If the pipeline isn't connected through a compatible Buildkite GitHub App yet, the tool tells your agent how to finish the setup.

Manage Buildkite Cache registries

With Buildkite Cache in public preview, your agent can now set it up for you. The new cache_registries toolset lists, inspects, creates, and updates a cluster's cache registries, and can set the cluster's default. In read-only mode, only listing and inspecting are available.

Check your GitHub API quota

When builds that depend on GitHub slow down or fail, one cause can be the GitHub App behind your repository connection running out of API quota. Your agent can now check. list_repository_connections lists your organization's source control connections, and get_repository_connection shows a GitHub connection's quota: its limit, how much is used and remaining, and when it resets. This is GitHub's quota, separate from the Buildkite API rate limit. These tools require organization administrator access.

Try it

These tools are available in both the open-source MCP server and the Remote MCP Server. If you use the Remote MCP Server, sign in again from your MCP client to grant the permissions the new tools need.

Next time a build goes red, ask your agent to compare it with the last green one.

Found a gap or a bug? Open an issue on the buildkite-mcp-server repo and help us prioritise what to work on next.